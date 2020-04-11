AllBengals
Boomer Esiason on the Bengals: "It's Joe Burrow's time"

James Rapien

Bengals fans all over the world are preparing for the NFL Draft, which begins on April 23. 

The draft is going to look a little different this year, but fans can't wait to hear these words from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: 

"With the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU. 

Burrow is expected to help save a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since January 6, 1991. They see a leader, a champion and a quarterback that can help the Bengals get back to relevance after watching the organization struggle over the past four seasons.  

Burrow did all of those things at LSU. He led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and their first National Championship since 2007. He won the Heisman Trophy. He led the nation in passing yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3). Expectations are high, but they should be after the senior season he had at LSU.  

Fans aren't the only ones excited about Burrow's arrival. Boomer Esiason thinks he's exactly what Cincinnati needs to be competitive once again. 

"It's Joe Burrow's time. This is his time," Esiason told Bengals.com. "He's got to go home and get it straight and he's the reason they get it straight. That's the way it should be written and that's the way he should be looking at it."

Esiason won an NFL MVP, led the Bengals to a Super Bowl and is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever wear stripes. He thinks Burrow-to-Cincinnati could be a lot like another great Ohio athlete playing in his home state.  

"I equate him to when LeBron James came out of high school his senior year and the Cavaliers had the top pick," Esiason said. "They had some good years under Larry Nance, but they were never thought of as the Bulls or the Lakers or Celtics. They were the Cleveland Cavaliers for God's sake. He grew up in the shadow of Cleveland and brought them the championship."

Those are lofty expectations for Burrow, but the comparison makes sense. The Cavaliers won a whopping 31 percent (76-170) of their games from 2000-2003, which led to them drafting James with the top pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. 

The Bengals have won 31 percent (15-33) of their games over the past three seasons. They need someone to come in, help change the culture and turn the organization around. 

Burrow believes in himself and one of the best Bengals of all-time has given him a ringing endorsement. 

