NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Pete Carroll on Carlos Dunlap Joining Seahawks: 'It's Different Than What He's Been Around'

Pete Carroll says Dunlap is having the time of his life
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Carlos Dunlap is living his best life with the Seahawks. The Bengals traded to two-time Pro Bowler to Seattle last month. 

Dunlap has nine tackles (five for loss), six quarterback hits and three sacks in three games with the Seahawks. He had the game-clinching sack against the Cardinals in Week 11. 

“He’s having the time of his life,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday. “He is having a blast. He’s been upbeat and spirited and having fun with it and more than willing to do whatever, the work and getting out to practice and getting reps. I mean, all of it. He’s practicing really well. Got a really pleasant personality that’s fun. He’s having a good time so if you haven’t, if you guys haven’t been around him you know, when you get around him, you’ll see. He brings a good spirit to it and his attitude is excellent because he’s having so much fun. It’s different than what he’s been around.”

Seattle has 13 sacks in three games with Dunlap, which is tied for the most in the NFL. 

Not bad for a guy that was unhappy about his diminished role in Cincinnati. The 31-year-old butted heads with the Bengals' coaching staff. They never could seem to get on the same page.

Dunlap forced his way out of town. It sounds like he's in a better place than he was a few months ago. 

"It's very exciting. I'm happy to be a part of it," Dunlap said last week. "I can't go into much detail, but like I said, it's super surreal. It's refreshing. I feel lighter, rejuvenated and I'm exciting to continue to go to work."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Auden Tate catch
News

Bengals Place Auden Tate and B.J. Finney on NFL's Reserve COVID-19 List

Screen Shot 2020-11-25 at 3.23.47 PM
News

Watch: Giovani Bernard on the Bengals' Culture, Joe Burrow's Injury and Zac Taylor

Nov 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) celebrates with teammates following a fourth down sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pete Carroll on Carlos Dunlap Joining Seahawks: 'It's Different Than What He's Been Around'

Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) fights for extra yards as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Steelers-Ravens Postponed Until Sunday Afternoon

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Rams' Big Win, Burrow's Injury and Why Dalton and the Cowboys Could Make Playoff Push

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Ryan Finley Experiment Appears to be Over Following Bengals' Decision to Start Brandon Allen

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) stays loose between drills during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Report: Brandon Allen to Start at Quarterback For Bengals

Nov 8, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Offers to Help Joe Burrow Get Past Injury

Aug 29, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Alex McGough (2) throws a pass before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals Worked Out Two Quarterbacks on Tuesday