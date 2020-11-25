Pete Carroll on Carlos Dunlap Joining Seahawks: 'It's Different Than What He's Been Around'

CINCINNATI — Carlos Dunlap is living his best life with the Seahawks. The Bengals traded to two-time Pro Bowler to Seattle last month.

Dunlap has nine tackles (five for loss), six quarterback hits and three sacks in three games with the Seahawks. He had the game-clinching sack against the Cardinals in Week 11.

“He’s having the time of his life,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday. “He is having a blast. He’s been upbeat and spirited and having fun with it and more than willing to do whatever, the work and getting out to practice and getting reps. I mean, all of it. He’s practicing really well. Got a really pleasant personality that’s fun. He’s having a good time so if you haven’t, if you guys haven’t been around him you know, when you get around him, you’ll see. He brings a good spirit to it and his attitude is excellent because he’s having so much fun. It’s different than what he’s been around.”

Seattle has 13 sacks in three games with Dunlap, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

Not bad for a guy that was unhappy about his diminished role in Cincinnati. The 31-year-old butted heads with the Bengals' coaching staff. They never could seem to get on the same page.

Dunlap forced his way out of town. It sounds like he's in a better place than he was a few months ago.

"It's very exciting. I'm happy to be a part of it," Dunlap said last week. "I can't go into much detail, but like I said, it's super surreal. It's refreshing. I feel lighter, rejuvenated and I'm exciting to continue to go to work."

