Carlos Dunlap Questions His Role Following Sunday's Loss to Colts

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap has never been afraid to speak his mind. The two-time Pro Bowler did just that on Sunday following Cincinnati's 31-27 loss to Indianapolis. 

Dunlap had one tackle against the Colts, but was mostly a non-factor on defense. The 31-year-old made his feelings known on Instagram and praised safety Jessie Bates in the process. 

"Baller," Dunlap said of Bates. "He literally looked at me while I was on the sideline {practicing "social distancing" from the field}.... Said he was going to make the play to put us in position to win @JB3III, you did that bruh. . ."

The 31-year-old praised Bates for his clutch interception, but is also making it clear he's unhappy with his playing time. 

A fan responded to his comment by mentioning the Bengals' non-existent pass rush. 

"Well I'm a OLB [outside linebacker] now so," Dunlap said with shrug and laughing emojis. He's clearly frustrated with his role on defense.

IMG_2070

This isn't the first time that Dunlap has complained about his role. He was visibly frustrated after finding out that he wouldn't start against the Ravens in Week 5. 

"It sounds like it's not going to be me in there," Dunlap said at the time. "I think they want a different run stopper. I think I can give that to them."

"It just seems like this is what the coaches want. I don't know what the thought is, but evidently, focus on third down. So we've got to get them to third down with the young boys and do what I'm asked to do."

This is the latest example of a Bengals' player voicing displeasure with their role. The team is frustrated following a 1-4-1 start to the season. 

Dunlap has a point. He should be rushing the passer, not guarding opposing running backs in the flat. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and the veteran are clearly on different pages.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

