SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Defensive Players Appear to be Frustrated About Role for the Second Straight Week

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap expressed his frustration with the Bengals coaching staff last week after they took him out of the starting lineup. 

The two-time Pro Bowler told reporters that he wouldn't be starting. 

"It sounds like it's not going to be me in there," Dunlap said. "I think they want a different run stopper. I think I can give that to them."

"It just seems like this is what the coaches want. I don't know what the thought is, but evidently, focus on third down. So we've got to get them to third down with the young boys and do what I'm asked to do."

One week later a few more Bengals' players appear to be frustrated with their role on defense. 

Cornerback Darius Phillips went to Twitter to voice his frustrations

"Don't waste talent," he tweeted on Thursday night. The third-year defensive back followed that up with "especially mine" on Friday afternoon. 

Safety Shawn Williams chimed in with a simple "mine either."

Screen Shot 2020-10-16 at 5.49.01 PM

It isn't clear if these tweets are about their role on the team, but that appears to be the case. 

Phillips played well last week against the Ravens. He was the Bengals' highest-graded defender according to Pro Football Focus (83.4). He had two batted passes. 

Despite the stellar performance, there's a chance that Phillips won't be one of the Bengals' three starting corners on Sunday against the Colts.

Starting nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander is set to return after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Phillips kicked inside in Alexander's absence and LeShaun Sims became the starting outside corner opposite William Jackson III. 

There's a chance the Bengals told Phillips that Sims would remain their starting outside corner. 

The veteran appeared to have an edge over Phillips in training camp, but Sims missed multiple practices due to personal reasons and fell behind. 

Williams is still adjusting to his new role on defense. The veteran is primarily a special teamer with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell getting most of the reps at safety. Williams was on the field for 13 defensive snaps in Week 5 against the Ravens. 

Phillips' frustration is understandable if he did get demoted. It doesn't make much sense from a football standpoint.

If Phillips is the Bengals' fourth cornerback on Sunday, then he should return every punt. He's electric with the ball in his hands. He could give them a boost on special teams. 

Maybe Phillips and Williams were talking about ping-pong and not football, but they're clearly frustrated about something. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Bengalinmate
Bengalinmate

Broken record time....This is nothing more than Management's fault, and it takes a fool to not see this team is fallin apart at the seams....There's no faith in those people up in the Offices, and there's no reason not to, with them seein the "Franchise" gettin the shit kicked out of him, even if he may be partly to blame, COACHING him out of dire situations is what they're in the position for, and like it or not, it affects the ENTIRE teams mentality....

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. Green, Mackensie Alexander Ready for Bengals, Colts Dealing With Significant Injuries

A.J. Green, Mackensie Alexander in for Cincinnati Bengals, as Indianapolis Colts Deal With Significant Injuries

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

It Should Be Josh Kline-Time in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals should sign free agent guard Josh Kline

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: Reacting to A.J. Green's Comments and a Preview of Colts-Bengals

Reacting to A.J. Green's Comments and a Preview of Indianapolis Colts-Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Watch: Carl Lawson on DJ Reader, Geno Atkins and the Rest of the Bengals' Defense

Carl Lawson on DJ Reader, Geno Atkins and the Rest of the Cincinnati Bengals' Defense

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — Atkins Limited, Tate and Phillips Trending in Right Direction

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup — Geno Atkins Limited, Auden Tate and Darius Phillips Trending in Right Direction

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Bengals Offense Looks to Rebound in Indy

Cincinnati Bengals Offense Looks to Rebound in Indianapolis

NicoleZembrodt

by

Bengalinmate

Free Agent Defensive End Margus Hunt Visiting Bengals

Free Agent Defensive End Margus Hunt Visiting Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

OlineHelp

Bengals at Colts: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts three keys to victory

James Rapien

Colts Shut Down Facility After 'Several' Individuals Test Positive For COVID-19

Indianapolis Colts Shut Down Facility After 'Several' Individuals Test Positive For COVID-19

James Rapien

A.J. Green to Use Frustration as Fuel, Wants To Stay in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green Wants To Stay in Cincinnati, Plans to Use Frustration as Fuel

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate