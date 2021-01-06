Carlos Dunlap Thriving in Seattle Following Trade From Bengals: 'From One and Six to Six and One'

Dunlap is looking for the first playoff win of his career

CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks in October.

The two-time Pro Bowler was unhappy with his role on defense.

Dunlap has gone on to thrive in Seattle. He had five sacks, six tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in eight games since the trade.

The Seahawks won the NFC West with a 12-4 record. They host the Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

“I went from one and six, to six and one, in one season. That’s unheard of. I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” Dunlap said. “So when I say I’m happy to be here? Look at that: one and six to six and one.

“No shade. No disrespect to anything before. I’m just happy to be where I am now.”

Dunlap helped the Bengals make five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15, but he's still looking for his first postseason win. That could change this week against Los Angeles.

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites over the Rams. They split their two games with Los Angeles this season.

Dunlap restructured his contract to help the Seahawks with their 2020 salary cap situation. The moved helped facilitate the trade between Seattle and Cincinnati. He was due the prorated amount of his $7.8 million salary, which is $4.59 million for the remainder of the season.

Instead, Seattle only paid him $2 million for the final nine games of the season. They added a $3 million roster bonus that has to be paid on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

Seattle will likely keep him around, which means he should receive the bonus.

Dunlap bet on himself and it looks like it's going to pay off, especially if the Seahawks beat the Rams on Saturday.

