Carlos Dunlap Thriving in Seattle Following Trade From Bengals: 'From One and Six to Six and One'

Dunlap is looking for the first playoff win of his career
CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks in October. 

The two-time Pro Bowler was unhappy with his role on defense. 

Dunlap has gone on to thrive in Seattle. He had five sacks, six tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in eight games since the trade.

The Seahawks won the NFC West with a 12-4 record. They host the Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

“I went from one and six, to six and one, in one season. That’s unheard of. I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” Dunlap said. “So when I say I’m happy to be here? Look at that: one and six to six and one.

“No shade. No disrespect to anything before. I’m just happy to be where I am now.”

Dunlap helped the Bengals make five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15, but he's still looking for his first postseason win. That could change this week against Los Angeles.

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites over the Rams. They split their two games with Los Angeles this season. 

Dunlap restructured his contract to help the Seahawks with their 2020 salary cap situation. The moved helped facilitate the trade between Seattle and Cincinnati. He was due the prorated amount of his $7.8 million salary, which is $4.59 million for the remainder of the season.

Instead, Seattle only paid him $2 million for the final nine games of the season. They added a $3 million roster bonus that has to be paid on the fifth day of the 2021 league year. 

Seattle will likely keep him around, which means he should receive the bonus.

Dunlap bet on himself and it looks like it's going to pay off, especially if the Seahawks beat the Rams on Saturday. 

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) before start of game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) attempts a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Screen Shot 2021-01-06 at 9.19.00 AM
Lou Anarumo
Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates after he is named offensive player of the game after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
