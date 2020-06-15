The Bengals' opener is only 90 days away

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2020 opener is 90 days away. They're set to start the season at Paul Brown Stadium for just the third time since 2009.

The Bengals host the Chargers on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. in Cincinnati. Fans will get their first look at a remade roster.

The Bengals' social media staff, which has completely raised its' game over the past few months, posted a video to celebrate being 90 days away from kickoff.

Unfortunately, no one truly knows what the NFL will look like this fall due to COVID-19. There weren't any in-person minicamps or OTA's this offseason. Most players won't return to team facilities until training camp.

The problem is no one knows if training camp will start on time. SI's Albert Breer is reporting that there are NFL teams in favor of delaying the start of the regular season.

The NFL and the NFLPA joint committee on health-and-safety has recommended extending the new five-day training-camp acclimation period significantly according to Breer. That means a delayed start to the season could happen.

Cancelling preseason games is another option. Instead of having four exhibition contests, the league could slash that in half, which would give players plenty of time to prepare and get acclimated during training camp.

Breer notes that the NFL has pushed back on the idea of delaying the start of the regular season.

After an offseason full of moves — including drafting Joe Burrow, there's nothing the Bengals and their fans would like more than to be watching football at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13.