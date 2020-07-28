Bengals sign Tee Higgins, have agreed to terms with entire 2020 draft class

AllBengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed second-round pick Tee Higgins on Tuesday. The 21-year-old wide receiver is the sixth member of the rookie class to sign with the team. 

The Bengals took Higgins with the No. 33 pick in April's NFL Draft. He was dominant in three seasons at Clemson, finishing with 135 receptions for 2448 yards and 27 touchdowns (school record). 

He helped the Tigers go 41-3 over that span, which included three berths in the College Football Playoff and a National Championship win in 2018.

“Man, just getting the call from my favorite team in the NFL, it’s just surreal," Higgins said on draft night. "Being able to call myself a Cincinnati Bengal — it’s crazy. Being able to play with Joe [Burrow] — he’s a guy with great character. He tore it up on the college field, and I know he’s going to tear it up in the league. I’m looking forward to building that chemistry with him, and going out there and tearing up defenses.”

Higgins grew up idolizing A.J. Green. Now he gets to be his teammate. 

The Bengals were busy on Tuesday. Not only did they sign Higgins, but they agreed to terms with No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. 

The rookie quarterback will finalize his deal this week after he passes a physical. 

The Bengals have agreed to terms with all seven members of their 2020 draft class. They're banking on their rookies to contribute right away, so getting everyone signed on time was crucial. 

Bengals veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday and the team hopes to begin strength and conditioning workouts on Monday, Aug. 3. 

