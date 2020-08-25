Joe Burrow continues to turn heads at Bengals camp: 'He's an absolute beast'

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to show his coaches and teammates why he was the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

His work ethic, intelligence and confidence are three qualities that everyone seems to notice.

"He's a beast. He's an absolute beast. He's an animal out there," said Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. "He's making all the right reads. He's getting us in and out of all the right protections and making all the right checks and certain checks I didn't even know we were allowed to check into."

Uzomah, 27, has appeared in 61 regular season games and is entering his sixth NFL season. He has plenty of experience and yet, it doesn't sound like he's ever had a quarterback like Burrow.

"We had a two-minute drill today [Monday] and he [Burrow] got us all together and said we're going to do this, this and this real quick," said Uzomah. "He has confidence that moxie he has in the pocket, being able check in and out of plays and expecting us to be in the right position, and us to be in the right positions."

Burrow completed 5-of-6 passes on the drive, as the offense marched down the field for a touchdown.

The 23-year-old was great in the Bengals first scrimmage last week, finishing 13-of-19 with three touchdowns.

The odds are stacked against Burrow. He was drafted by a 2-14 team and didn't get an in person minicamp or OTA's to help him transition to the pros. The preseason also got cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, so his next NFL snap will be his first.

Despite everything working against him, he can't wait for Week 1.

“Very confident. I feel very comfortable with the offense right now," Burrow said last week. "I feel comfortable with my guys. I think we’re gonna be pretty good on offense. I’m excited more so than nervous, I would say.”

The Bengals kick off the season on Sept. 13. against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium.

