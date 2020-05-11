Report: Colts were among teams interested in Andy Dalton this offseason

The Bengals hoped to trade Andy Dalton this offseason, but couldn't find a taker for his $17.7 million contract, which ultimately led to his release last month. Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys two days later.

While Cincinnati has moved on with No. 1 pick Joe Burrow, there was plenty of interest in Dalton according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

"There was a lot of interest in him," Robinson said. "When I was at the combine, I had a couple of people when I was shaping up the quarterback market and I was talking to some different people, I got into a conversation about Indianapolis. They said 'hey, you know, there's interest in Philip Rivers. But guess what, they're actually having a conversation in their building about maybe trading for Andy Dalton. Offering something and seeing if Cincinnati will bite, maybe if the Rivers situation doesn't work out."

Indianapolis ended up signing Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract.

Chicago, Jacksonville and New York also had some interest in the 32-year-old.

"You have the Bears, who I think would've traded for Andy Dalton had they not acquired Nick Foles," Robinson said. "The Jets absolutely came after him. The Jaguars I think were upset. I think the Jaguars were pissed that they didn't land him."

Former Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has the same position in Jacksonville. He helped draft Dalton in 2011 and would've loved to reunite with the veteran quarterback, especially since it wouldn't cost the Jaguars any draft compensation.

The market for veteran quarterbacks changed quickly this offseason.

Giving up a fourth-round pick for Foles was an overpay, considering how the rest of the offseason has gone. The same goes for Rivers' hefty contract.

If Chicago knew Jameis Winston would sign for $1 million, then they would've thought twice about giving up a draft pick for Foles.

Former MVP Cam Newton is still available. Dalton was on the free agent market for a few days.

If the Bengals misjudged the quarterback market and turned down for offers for Dalton, then they aren't alone. The Colts, Bears and even the Panthers paid more than they had to for a veteran quarterback this offseason.

Dalton hopes signing in Dallas will re-establish his value, which may have been higher than anyone realized. He will test the market again in 2021.