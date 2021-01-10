The Deshaun Watson Speculation Continues with a Wild Report About the Dolphins

This would be a fun trade that not many have talked about

CINCINNATI — Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson is unhappy with the franchise following their promise to communicate with him about the direction of the franchise.

Instead, they reportedly left him in the dark when they hired former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio to be their next general manager.

Watson also wanted them to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy. They're the only team looking for a head coach that hasn't met with Bieniemy.

The drama continued on Sunday morning when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watson's anger level is much higher than it was last offseason when they traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals without telling him.

His anger level was “a 2….This time, it’s a 10," Schefter reported.

Things got even more interesting when Chris Mortenson revealed that Watson has a no-trade clause in his new $156 million contract that he signed in September.

The 25-year-old would have to waive his no-trade clause if he wanted out of Houston, which means he has some control over his next destination.

He "would consider" the Miami Dolphins in a trade according to Mortenson in a package for Tua Tagovailoa and other compensation.

"Let the denials begin but it will be an offseason story, a puzzle of sorts, that promises some drama," Mortenson tweeted.

If Watson wants out, then he can not only push for a trade, but give the Texans a list of teams that he'd be willing to play for.

This could be the start of an ugly breakup or just a hiccup in what could be a long-term marriage between Watson and the Texans.

