Geno Atkins Named Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP

This is the third straight year Geno Atkins has won this award

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins was named the Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP.

Atkins and his wife provided $50,000 in gifts and meals for more than 800 essential workers and underserved people in Cincinnati during the third annual “Atkins Week of Giving.”

“It’s an honor to be named the Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP,” Atkins said in a statement. “I know now more than ever, my teammates and other players around the league have gone so far above and beyond to make positive change in our communities, so it’s definitely a special honor to receive this.”

The “Atkins Week of Giving” is usually held in December, but they wanted to honor those who have served on the frontline and essential workers during the pandemic.

Atkins has won the award three years in a row.

Here is a breakdown of what they did to help the community during their week of giving.

Monday: The Atkins family partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors to provide 20 underpriviledged kids with a $5,000 shopping spree in Athens, Georgia.

They also shared a Starbucks barcode on their Instagram stories Monday morning encouraging people to grab coffee on them—and keep it going by purchasing one for the person behind them.

Tuesday: Geno and Kristen provided gift cards and notes to members of the National Guard with the help of Freestore Food Bank via Zoom calls.

Wednesday: Honey Baked Ham Thanksgiving Meal packages were given to those who have taken part in the Freestore Food Bank’s job training program. This includes hospital floors and units, dispatch centers, and firehouses.

Thursday: Dinners were delivered to the Blood Center at Mercy Jewish Hospital as well as sixty Honey Baked Ham Thanksgiving Meal packages to immunocompromised in the area.

Friday: The Atkins family teamed up with Sleep Number to surprise a family at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with a Sleep Number 360 smart bed as well as financial assistance to other families currently at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Saturday: The “Atkins Week of Giving Thanks” capped off with Geno and Kristen giving out autographed jerseys, gift cards, holiday gifts, and financial assistance.

