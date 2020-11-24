NewsAll Bengals+
Geno Atkins Announces Third Annual Atkins Week of Giving Thanks

The Atkins family is a class act!
Geno Atkins and his wife, Kristen, kicked off their annual “Atkins Week of Giving Thanks” for the third-year in a row on Monday.

The “Atkins Week of Giving Thanks” has been around Christmas in years prior, but the Atkins family wanted to honor those who have served on the frontline and essential workers during the pandemic.

The family will be giving back by visiting hospitals, grocery stores, schools, first responders, and others throughout the Cincinnati area.

Atkins has won the week’s NFLPA Community MVP in both 2018 and 2019 for his “Atkins Week of Giving Campaign”.

Here is their schedule and prizes this year’s campaign: 

Monday: The Atkins family partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors to provide 20 underpriviledged kids with a $5,000 shopping spree in Athens, Georgia.

They also shared a Starbucks barcode on their Instagram stories Monday morning encouraging people to grab coffee on them—and keep it going by purchasing one for the person behind them.

Tuesday: Geno and Kristen will provide gift cards and notes to members of the National Guard with the help of Freestore Food Bank via Zoom calls.

Wednesday: Honey Baked Ham Thanksgiving Meal packages will be given to those who have taken part in the Freestore Food Bank’s job training program. This includes hospital floors and units, dispatch centers, and firehouses.

Thursday: Dinners will be delivered to the Blood Center at Mercy Jewish Hospital as well as sixty Honey Baked Ham Thanksgiving Meal packages to immunocompromised in the area.

Friday: The Atkins family is teaming up with Sleep Number to surprise a family at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with a Sleep Number 360 smart bed as well as financial assistance to other families currently at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Saturday: The “Atkins Week of Giving Thanks” is capped off with Geno and Kristen giving out autographed jerseys, gift cards, holiday gifts, and financial assistance.

Atkins will be sharing the stories on his social media pages throughout the week. Recipients and any other people featured this week are encouraged to use #AtkinsWeekofGiving.

Go to AtkinsWeekofGiving.com to nominate a first responder, medical professional or someone else you think is deserving of one of their many prizes.  

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

