Geno Atkins Will Make Season Debut Against Ravens

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Eight-Time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins is going to play on Sunday against the Ravens according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. 

Atkins missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the Bengals' final scrimmage of training camp. 

"He's done a great job working back into practices," Taylor said on Friday. "He's an outstanding player for us. He's been playing in this division for a long time. It's great to get that piece back in there."

Atkins lineup alongside prized free agent signing DJ Reader for the first time on Sunday. 

His return couldn't come at a better time. 

The Ravens' rushing attack is one of the best in the NFL. They're averaging 5.4 yards-per-carry and 160.8 rushing yards per contest, which is second and third in the league, respectively.

Containing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is much easier said than done, but Atkins can certainly help in that department. Along with Reader, the 32-year-old should be able to slow down the ground game. 

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson will also return to action after being out last week with a concussion. 

Mackensie Alexander still appears to be a week away from playing in a game. Taylor said he was "doubtful" for Sunday. 

Atkins will start alongside Reader. Sam Hubbard and Carl Lawson will be the other two starting defensive linemen on Sunday. 

Two-time Pro Bowler Carlos Dunlap won't start, but he will see his fair share of snaps on passing downs.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

