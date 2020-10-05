SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Jessie Bates Having Breakout Season For Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made plenty of additions to their defense this offseason. They brought in DJ Reader, Vonn Bell, Josh Bynes and others in hopes of remaking one of the NFL's worst units. 

Those players have all made significant contributions, but the best player on the Bengals' defense could be safety Jessie Bates. 

The 23-year-old finished with 10 tackles (five solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars. He tipped a ball on Jacksonville's first possession that led to a Jordan Evans interception. 

Bates earned an 86.5 overall grade for his Week 4 performance according to Pro Football Focus. Based on their system, he's the highest graded safety (87.2) in the NFL (minimum 50 snaps). 

"It just feels really good," Bates said after the win. "We spent a lot of time away from our families, you put a lot of stuff into this. Our bodies don’t feel good after some games, but when you’re losing it’s not worth it. It’s like, ‘Damn, you need to win.’ You play to win, and to support your family. Having that first win in the locker room, it helps our belief capacity continue to go up. We’re going to build on that."

The Bengals drafted Bates in the second-round (54th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. The addition of Bell has allowed defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to use Bates in coverage, which is one of his strengths. He's a willing tackler, but his range and ball skills are two of his best attributes. 

The Bengals are hoping Bates can bring stability to a unit that has struggled in recent seasons. The expectations are even higher for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. 

“He’s gonna be the face of this franchise for a very long time," Bates said of Burrow. "He’s just a gamer, man. I’m a big fan of him and he knows it. I hope everyone continues to believe in us.

"I tell him to be the leader, be the voice and don’t back down from any challenge. Same thing for him. It’s weird because he’s older than me. He’s a good guy. Like I said, he’s gonna be the face of the franchise for a long time.”

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Angry Quarterbacks Pod: The Bengals win, A.J. Green's struggles and so much more

Breaking down the Cincinnati Bengals win and A.J. Green's struggles

James Rapien

A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win Over the Jaguars

A Snap Count Breakdown of the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Mixon, Burrow Lead Bengals Past Jaguars 33-25 For First Win of Season

Joe Mixon, Joe Burrow Lead Cincinnati Bengals Past Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25 For First Win of Season

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Run Defense Stands Tall in Bengals' First Win

Run Defense Stands Tall in Cincinnati Bengals' First Win

NicoleZembrodt

Watch: Alex Redmond on Starting, Joe Mixon's Performance and Joe Burrow

Alex Redmond on Starting, Joe Mixon's Performance and Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Bengals Open As Biggest Week 5 Underdog Ahead of Matchup Against Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Open As Biggest Week 5 Underdog Ahead of Matchup Against Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien

Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Bengals' Win Over the Jaguars

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Bengals Beat Jags in Tale of Two Halves

Cincinnati Bengals Beat Jacksonville Jaguars in Tale of Two Halves

NicoleZembrodt

Three Down Look: Bengals Formula Clicks Against Jacksonville

Cincinnati Bengals Formula Clicks Against Jacksonville Jaguars

Russ Heltman

Watch: Joe Mixon discusses his breakout performance in Bengals' win over Jaguars

Joe Mixon discusses his breakout performance in Cincinnati Bengals' win over Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien