Joe Burrow Gives Encouraging Update About His Status for Next Season

Joe Burrow on Returning for Start of 2021 Season: 'I Think I'll Be Ready'

This is an encouraging update on Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his first public comments on Thursday since he suffered a season-ending left knee injury in November.

The 24-year-old appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and sounded optimistic about being back for the start of the 2021 season. 

"Things are on track to start the season the way I need to. Practice a little bit in fall camp and be ready to go," Burrow said. "I think I'll be ready [for the opener]. I think I'll be just fine."

Burrow underwent reconstructive knee surgery last month to repair the ACL, MCL and other damage in his left knee. 

He plans on returning to Cincinnati next week following six weeks of initial rehab in California. 

Burrow will spend most of the offseason at Paul Brown Stadium rehabbing in hopes of being back for the 2021 season opener. 

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who was encouraged by Burrow's surgery and the way his body responded to the repair

His season ended after just 10 games. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“He handled everything like a professional from day one,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said following the injury. “To be voted a captain just speaks to everything you need to know about the guy. The players have responded to him, the coaches have responded to him, the city has responded to him. He energizes this team.”

Burrow is expected to make a full recovery. 

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
