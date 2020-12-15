Injury Roundup—The Latest on Joe Mixon and Brandon Allen 'Day-to-Day'

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen suffered a bruised knee in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Cowboys. He's officially "day-to-day according to head coach Zac Taylor.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury while being tackled by Deante Burton in the fourth quarter.

“It was just one of those things where I got hit right in the right spot, and a lot of times, you just walk it off and it gets better," Allen said after the game. "I tried to stay out there and walk it off, and it kind of just got tighter and tighter instead. It was obviously affecting me a little bit on some of the throws—it was kind of hard to get any weight into the throws."

Allen stayed in for the remainder of the drive. Ryan Finley went in for the Bengals' final two possessions.

Despite the lopsided score, Allen had his best game as a Bengal on Sunday. He completed 27-of-36 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown.

If he can't play on Monday night against the Steelers, then Finley would likely get the start. The Bengals would also promote Kevin Hogan from the practice squad. He signed with the team on Nov. 28 following Joe Burrow's season ending knee injury.

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a foot injury in Sunday's game against Dallas. He's also "day-to-day" ahead of Cincinnati's Week 15 matchup against Pittsburgh.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon might not back again this season. The 24-year-old has missed seven straight games due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Colts.

The Bengals could activate Mixon's 21-day window in hopes of him returning to the field this season. With three games left, it would makes sense to do so if there's any realistic expectation that he'll get back on the field.

"It remains to be seen if we'll get him back this week or a later week, but today I don't anticipate activating that window," Taylor said on Monday.

If Mixon doesn't return, then he'll have played just six games since signing a four-year, $48 million extension in August. He was underwhelming this season, averaging 3.6 yards-per-carry, which is his lowest average since his rookie year.

At 2-10-1, the Bengals may play it safe with Mixon and make sure he's fully healthy going into next season.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!