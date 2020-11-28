Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Giants

CINCINNATI — The Bengals promoted cornerback Jalen Davis to the active roster on Saturday. He joined Cincinnati's practice squad on Oct. 27.

Davis is a first-year player out of Utah State University. He originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bengals elevated him to the active roster in Weeks 10 and 11. Davis has three tackles this season.

Cincinnati also signed veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan to the practice squad. The fourth-year player out of Stanford has spent time with Kansas City, Cleveland, Denver and Washington.

He's completed 60-of-101 passes (59.4%) for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight career games.

"That's something we're looking at," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday when asked about adding another quarterback. "There's a window of time you gotta allow to pass before those guys can actually work out for you and that's kinda what we're going through now. But yeah, certainly looking at some options there. You really gotta do a great job of protecting yourself. Not just due to injury, but due to COVID and so I think it's wise to have three guys [quarterbacks] around."

The Bengals also activated wide receiver Auden Tate and center B.J. Finney. They were both on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. They went on the list Nov. 25.

Activating Tate is big for an offense that is already going to be shorthanded against the Giants on Sunday.

They won't have rookie quarterback Joe Burrow or star running back Joe Mixon. Both 'Joe's' are currently on injured reserve. Mike Thomas is also expected to miss Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

They need all the help they can get. Look for Tate to be the Bengals' fourth wide receiver behind Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green.

