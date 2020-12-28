Bengals Rule Out Joe Mixon For Season Finale Against Ravens

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon won't be activated from injured reserve this week ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Ravens.

Mixon, 24, hasn't played since Week 6 due to a foot injury.

There was hope that he would be able to return at some point this season, but the injury never improved. The Bengals placed him on injured reserve before their Week 11 matchup against Washington.

Mixon ends the 2018 season with 428 rushing yards and three touchdowns in six games. He also had 138 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

The Bengals signed Mixon to a four-year, $48 million extension in August.

"I want to be the best me and the best guy on the field day in and day out," he said at the time. "Just basically have to shoot for the goals that I haven’t achieved yet—Pro Bowl [and] being MVP. Doing those high-level type things and reaping those rewards. I work hard for it. Everybody else is getting paid also to do things to defend me or block me or whatever the case may be, but I definitely feel like I’m that type of caliber player and I’m definitely gonna produce like it."

The Bengals' running game never really took off with Mixon in the backfield. It has improved in recent weeks, which is a big reason why they've won back-to-back games.

They hope Mixon can regain his old form next season. He had two-straight 1,000-yard seasons before injuries got in the way this year.

