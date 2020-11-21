NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Place Joe Mixon on Injured Reserve

Joe Mixon will miss a minimum of three weeks
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old suffered a foot injury in Week 6 against the Colts. 

The team was hoping to have him back by now, but he's still dealing with pain in his foot. 

"I don't want to make any predictions on these injuries because I know how that can go," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday when asked if Mixon would return this season. "We're just trying to be smart with him. He was in the training room getting worked on [during practice]."

Mixon has missed three games with the injury. He'll miss at least three more after the team made the decision to place him on injured reserve. 

Mixon has 428 rushing yards and three touchdowns in six games this season. He also has 138 receiving yards and one touchdown reception. 

With Mixon out, look for veteran Giovani Bernard to continue to start at running back. He's made three starts in a row for the Bengals. 

"I’ve always just been a guy (that) whenever my number is called, just go out there and have no drop off," Bernard said this week. "I’ve always been with that type of mindset, just to go out there, play ball and have fun doing it. But obviously, Joe’s a great player. We miss him. He’s just recovering from his injury. Any type of great player, you want them on the field."

Bernard has 129 rushing yards and 92 receiving yards in his three starts without Mixon. He's scored three touchdowns over that span. 

Other Moves

The Bengals elevated guard Quinton Spain and cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad for Sunday's game at Washington. Spain could start at right guard

Safety Trayvon Henderson was taken off of the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list and returned to the Bengals' practice squad. 

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the third quarter of an NFL Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 16-10, and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-11 on the season. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 24
