Browns DC Joe Woods believes Joe Burrow is 'going to be a great player'

James Rapien

The Bengals selected quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft because they think he can help turn around their franchise. 

Cincinnati is coming off of four straight losing seasons. They haven't won a playoff game since January 6, 1991. 

They brought in Burrow to help reverse their fortunes. 

The Bengals aren't the only ones that think the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is going to have NFL success. Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods believes in the former LSU signal-caller.  

"We know Joe Burrow and all the clout with him and what he did in college last year," Woods said on Thursday during a conference call. "Obviously, he is going to be a great player in this league."

Woods isn't going to rip the new quarterback that a division rival took with the No. 1 pick. He also didn't have to say Burrow was going to be a great player. 

The Bengals-Browns rivalry could heat up this season. The two teams face off on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. 

The 'Battle of Ohio' was a real rivalry in the 1980s with Ken Anderson, Boomer Esiason, Bernie Kosar and Brian Sipe leading their respective teams. 

Now both organizations have former No. 1 picks and Heisman Trophy winners under center. Baker Mayfield and Burrow facing each other twice a year is exactly what this rivalry needed to get back to its' glory days. 

The Bengals' Week 2 matchup with the Browns is in Cleveland. They host the Browns in Week 7 at Paul Brown Stadium. 

