Jonah Williams has been impressed with Joe Burrow's performance throughout training camp

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has received plenty of praise over the past year. That trend continued on Monday, as Jonah Williams raved about the Bengals top pick.

Williams, who was selected by Cincinnati with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, complemented Burrow multiple times during his 22-minute news conference.

"I’ve been really impressed with how he’s handling this offense and handling the huddle," Williams said. "I think it’s easy to say, ‘Oh, this guy, he doesn’t act like a rookie.’ But I think he’s a few notches above that. He’s very comfortable. It’s as if he’s been here for years. He’s very comfortable with the system. He’s always kind of very engaging. Most of the receivers, running backs, tight ends and the o-line as well, just keeping an open line of communication."

Burrow, 23, met most of his teammates for the first time after training camp started. Despite learning the playbook virtually, he's comfortable with correcting his teammates and talking with them about what they like and vice versa.

"Some guys wouldn’t want to speak up like that," Williams said. "They wouldn’t want to give suggestions to a bunch of veteran o-linemen. But he does it in a way that we all respect it and appreciate his input. Pretty much every time so far, he’s been right and it’s worked out well. I think it’s all great signs for how he’s going to be as a teammate this season."

Williams knows that expectations are high for him, Burrow and the rest of an offense that has plenty of weapons. He hears the criticism of the offensive line. His goal is to make sure the men in the trenches don't get in the way of what should be an explosive offense.

"It motivates me, but not so much to prove people wrong," Williams said. "I’m just looking at this team, the excitement that I and we have for this team. Getting a quarterback like Joe (Burrow). You’ve seen what he can do and I have no doubt he’ll be able to do that here. Getting guys like A.J. Green back, having a running back like Joe Mixon and all the upgrades that are on defense. I just think looking at that team, it makes me excited to be a part of it and I want to contribute the same way they all are. I don’t want my position group to be a hindrance for that."

Players will be allowed to wear helmets on Wednesday. They can practice in full pads on Monday, Aug. 18. Each session will be crucial, as the offensive line continues to develop.

