Watch: Jonah Williams talks about the perception of the Bengals offensive line, working with Joe Staley and more
James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Jonah Williams addressed the media on Monday for the first time since training camp began. The 2019 first-round pick discussed the perception of the Bengals offensive line, what he learned from Joe Staley, his first impression of Joe Burrow and so much more.
Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page.
