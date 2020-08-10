AllBengals
Watch: Jonah Williams talks about the perception of the Bengals offensive line, working with Joe Staley and more

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jonah Williams addressed the media on Monday for the first time since training camp began. The 2019 first-round pick discussed the perception of the Bengals offensive line, what he learned from Joe Staley, his first impression of Joe Burrow and so much more. 

Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

