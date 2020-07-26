AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans looks like he's ready for the 2020 season

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have completely remade their linebacker room this offseason. They signed veteran Josh Bynes in free agency and added three more in the draft. 

Germaine Pratt and Jordan Evans are the only two linebackers that remain on the roster from last season. 

Pratt, a second-year player out of NC State, is a lock to make the Bengals' 53-man roster. Evans will have to beat out Austin Calitro, Markus Bailey and others to ensure he has a spot on the team. 

The 25-year-old certainly looks ready for the challenge. Evans lost 19 pounds this offseason and lowered his body fat percentage from 17.5% to 12.4% according to his trainer. 

The Bengals selected Evans in the sixth-round (193 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has 111 career tackles (four for loss), 1.5 sacks and one interception over that span. 

Evans saw his playing time on defense drop considerably in 2019. He was on the field for 45% of the Bengals defensive snaps in 2018 (510). That dropped to just 76 defensive snaps (7%) last season. Most of his playing time came on special teams, where he played a career-high 306 snaps (69%).

Now a leaner, more in shape Evans hopes to not only make the team, but also have an impact on a defense that looks much different than it did last season. 

The additions of Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Bynes are going to make it tough for Evans to get significant playing time on defense. 

He does have an advantage over the young players that haven't even gotten on the field yet. Veteran players like Bynes and Evans should thrive early on in training camp while the rookies try to get up to speed. 

At 231 pounds, Evans has put himself in position to compete for his job and show this Bengals coaching staff that he belongs. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman

Editor

‪Down to 231 lbs...‬

‪More and more breadcrumbs of a versatile, hybrid defense keep popping up this offseason.‬

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFLPA approves Bengals' infectious disease plan

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of 12 teams that have had their plan approved by the union

James Rapien

Report: New York Jets trade Jamal Adams to Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets trade Jamal Adams to Seattle Seahawks

James Rapien

Here's a breakdown of how training camp will work for the Bengals and the rest of the NFL

Here's how training camp will work for the Cincinnati Bengals and the rest of the NFL

James Rapien

Bengals' 53-man roster projection: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster projection for 2020 season

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 NFL season to stay on the frontlines during COVID-19 pandemic

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 NFL season to stay on the frontlines during COVID-19 pandemic

James Rapien

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow worked out with Sam Hubbard and Drew Sample

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow worked out with Sam Hubbard and Drew Sample

James Rapien

Which free agent signing will have the biggest impact for the Bengals in 2020?

Which free agent signing will have the biggest impact for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020?

Blake Jewell

Bengals linebackers ranked third-worst in the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals linebackers ranked third-worst in the NFL

James Rapien

NFL and NFLPA negotiations moving in the right direction, agreement expected in the coming days

NFL and NFLPA moving in the right direction, agreement expected in the coming days

James Rapien

Tee Higgins could be a perfect stash in fantasy football leagues

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be a perfect stash in fantasy leagues

James Rapien