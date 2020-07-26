Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans looks like he's ready for the 2020 season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have completely remade their linebacker room this offseason. They signed veteran Josh Bynes in free agency and added three more in the draft.

Germaine Pratt and Jordan Evans are the only two linebackers that remain on the roster from last season.

Pratt, a second-year player out of NC State, is a lock to make the Bengals' 53-man roster. Evans will have to beat out Austin Calitro, Markus Bailey and others to ensure he has a spot on the team.

The 25-year-old certainly looks ready for the challenge. Evans lost 19 pounds this offseason and lowered his body fat percentage from 17.5% to 12.4% according to his trainer.

The Bengals selected Evans in the sixth-round (193 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has 111 career tackles (four for loss), 1.5 sacks and one interception over that span.

Evans saw his playing time on defense drop considerably in 2019. He was on the field for 45% of the Bengals defensive snaps in 2018 (510). That dropped to just 76 defensive snaps (7%) last season. Most of his playing time came on special teams, where he played a career-high 306 snaps (69%).

Now a leaner, more in shape Evans hopes to not only make the team, but also have an impact on a defense that looks much different than it did last season.

The additions of Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Bynes are going to make it tough for Evans to get significant playing time on defense.

He does have an advantage over the young players that haven't even gotten on the field yet. Veteran players like Bynes and Evans should thrive early on in training camp while the rookies try to get up to speed.

At 231 pounds, Evans has put himself in position to compete for his job and show this Bengals coaching staff that he belongs.