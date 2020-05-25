AllBengals
Josh Bynes welcomes leadership role in Bengals' linebackers room

James Rapien

The Bengals signed Josh Bynes this offseason hoping he could help solve their issues at linebacker. 

The veteran was just one of the many swings the Bengals have taken at one of its' biggest weaknesses this offseason. They've made significant changes to their linebacker room since signing Bynes in March. 

They selected Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey in the NFL Draft. They also claimed Austin Calitro off of waivers. 

The Bengals are hoping Bynes can help lead a young, but talented unit in the middle of the defense. 

"Right now, they're picking it up," Bynes told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "The changes come when you practice it. You get to a high level by practice. That's what this league has been built on since before time. It's good to be ready in the classroom, but you have to do it on the field." 

That's one challenge all 32 NFL teams are trying to overcome this offseason. It's hard to get young players prepared without having in-person meetings or practice. 

Bynes, 30, had 46 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games with the Ravens last season. The 10-year veteran has also spent time with the Lions and Cardinals. He's played in 101 career games, which is eight more than the rest of the Bengals' linebackers combined.

"I didn't know it would be that far apart," Bynes said. "My job is to impart that knowledge they can use and then they can pass it on in their career. There's no point keeping it to myself.

"I don't consider myself old, just experienced. I'm as hungry as they are."

