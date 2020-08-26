Mike Daniels becomes the latest Bengals player to praise Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Newly signed defensive tackle Mike Daniels is excited to be in Cincinnati. He spent the first seven years of his career in Green Bay with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The former Pro Bowler joined Lance McAlister on Cincinnati's 700 WLW. He admits that there are similarities between the Packers legend and No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

“I played seven years with Aaron Rodgers and I told Joe this first time we spoke, I said ‘you carry yourself with a poise very similar to Aaron’s, you’re serious, you don’t mess around, you understand that you are carrying the entire organization on your back,’ and nothing but respect for him," Daniels said. "He is a pro. He is truly a pro. He commands that offense, he commands respect and quite frankly I get excited to line up across from him at practice.”

Daniels is the latest player to praise Burrow. C.J. Uzomah's face lit up the other day when asked about the rookie signal caller.

Burrow has made mistakes in practice, but it seems like he's already won his teammates over.

"He's been to take in the offense, and it hasn't been overwhelming for him," head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday. "We've put a lot on his plate. He asks the right questions. When he doesn't fully understand something or just needs to have a better understanding of it maybe, he doesn't hesitate to ask the question the right way to get all the information he needs, so that's that's been really positive. Again, he puts in the work that's necessary to be the starting quarterback and be prepared for Week 1, and again we're encouraged with the progress he's making right now."

