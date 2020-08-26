AllBengals
Top Stories
News
AllBengals+

Mike Daniels becomes the latest Bengals player to praise Joe Burrow

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Newly signed defensive tackle Mike Daniels is excited to be in Cincinnati. He spent the first seven years of his career in Green Bay with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 

The former Pro Bowler joined Lance McAlister on Cincinnati's 700 WLW. He admits that there are similarities between the Packers legend and No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. 

“I played seven years with Aaron Rodgers and I told Joe this first time we spoke, I said ‘you carry yourself with a poise very similar to Aaron’s, you’re serious, you don’t mess around, you understand that you are carrying the entire organization on your back,’ and nothing but respect for him," Daniels said. "He is a pro. He is truly a pro. He commands that offense, he commands respect and quite frankly I get excited to line up across from him at practice.” 

Daniels is the latest player to praise Burrow. C.J. Uzomah's face lit up the other day when asked about the rookie signal caller. 

Burrow has made mistakes in practice, but it seems like he's already won his teammates over. 

"He's been to take in the offense, and it hasn't been overwhelming for him," head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday. "We've put a lot on his plate. He asks the right questions. When he doesn't fully understand something or just needs to have a better understanding of it maybe, he doesn't hesitate to ask the question the right way to get all the information he needs, so that's that's been really positive. Again, he puts in the work that's necessary to be the starting quarterback and be prepared for Week 1, and again we're encouraged with the progress he's making right now."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: A.J. Green's return, no fans for the Bengals opener and a midweek mailbag

A.J. Green's return, no fans for the Cincinnati Bengals opener and a midweek mailbag

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Season Preview

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Season Preview

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Report: Mackensie Alexander leaves Bengals camp, authorities looking for his missing father in Florida

Mackensie Alexander leaves Cincinnati Bengals camp, authorities looking for his missing father in Florida

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — The latest on A.J. Green, Shawn Williams, Jordan Evans, Alex Redmond and others

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup — The latest on A.J. Green, Shawn Williams, Jordan Evans and others

James Rapien

Joe Burrow era to begin without fans, State of Ohio denies Bengals' exemption request

Cincinnati Bengals to play season opener without fans at Paul Brown Stadium

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap gives details of offseason discrimination, 'would love' to meet with Bengals owner Mike Brown in hopes of creating change

Carlos Dunlap gives details of offseason discrimination, 'would love' to meet with Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown in hopes of creating change

James Rapien

by

Samuel Gompes

Bengals sign Frederick Mauigoa and Kahlil McKenzie, release Willis and Cordasco

Cincinnati Bengals sign Frederick Mauigoa and Kahlil McKenzie, release Willis and Cordasco

James Rapien

A.J. Green will practice Wednesday, expected to participate in Sunday's scrimmage

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will practice Wednesday, expected to participate in Sunday's scrimmage

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor gives an A.J. Green update, discusses Sunday's scrimmage and what he wants to see from Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gives an A.J. Green update, discusses Sunday's scrimmage and what he wants to see from Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Watch: C.J. Uzomah praises Joe Burrow, plus he discusses Drew Sample's growth and so much more

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah praises Joe Burrow, plus he discusses Drew Sample's growth and so much more

James Rapien