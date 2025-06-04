NFL Legend Believes Joe Burrow Will Bring Super Bowl Championship to Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and NFL legend Peyton Manning have built a relationship over the past few years.
Manning is a big reason why Burrow chose to participate in season two of Netflix's hit show "Quarterback."
The two-time Super Bowl champion visited Paycor Stadium this week for an episode of "Peyton's Places."
Manning made it clear that he believes Burrow is going to do for Cincinnati what he did for the Indianapolis Colts: win a Super Bowl.
"I know he fully expects, as I do as well, to bring a championship here to Cincinnati," Manning told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "There are expectations that come with it, but Joe is well aware of those, and he can carry that burden and wants those expectations on his shoulders."
The Bengals have finished 9-8 in back-to-back seasons after making it to two-straight AFC Championship Games. Manning believes they'll bounce back and make the playoffs this season.
"I fully expect them to be in contention in the AFC every year," he added. "It's tough. The division is extremely tough. Nobody's going to just lay down and let you have it. You've got to go and get it. I know he's capable of doing that, and I look forward to watching him in his journey."
Burrow is coming off of the best season of his career that ended with him joining Chad Pennington as the only player to win Comeback Player of the Year twice. He completed 70.6% of his passes for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also finished with a career-high 108.5 passer rating.
Despite the personal success, he knows the team has to turn things around this season.
"If I had played even better we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in," Burrow said last month. "I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better than I did last year then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else."
