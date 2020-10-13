NFL Updates COVID-19 Safety Protocols

CINCINNATI — The NFL continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The league has made revisions to its' COVID-19 safety protocols after multiple players on different teams tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Every player, coach and person around the team will undergo a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test on game day. This includes all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals—even those that do not travel with the road team.

Increased testing isn't the only change. Masks must be worn during walk-throughs, which wasn't a requirement in the past.

Coaches must also wear a mask or double-layered gaiter. A face-shield is allowed to be worn, but not in place of a mask or gaiter. This isn't required for coaches that are calling plays, although the NFL strongly encourages everyone to wear a mask or gaiter.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor wears a gaiter on the sidelines while he's calling the plays on offense. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo wears a mask.

The NFL security department will conduct COVID-19 Protocol Compliance Checks at club facilities beginning in Week 7. They will request video footage of specific areas throughout club facilities.

The NFL is making so many changes after multiple players on the Titans and Patriots tested positive for COVID-19.

New England stars Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore tested positive, which was part of the reason why the league changed eight different games on their schedule.

The Titans Week 5 matchup against the Steelers was postponed. They're scheduled to play the Bills on Tuesday night. The Titans have had a total of 24 positive test results dating back to Sept. 24. Eleven staff members and 13 players have tested positive over that span.

