AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Odds released on possibility of Big Ten playing games this spring

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to officially postpone fall sports. That means college football won't be played this fall. 

They are holding out hope for a potential spring season, but there are plenty of people that question whether that's a realistic possibility. 

Former Ohio State head coach and now Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer is one of them. 

"When you play a long season and when you get to spring practice,” Meyer said last month. “When you play 2,000 competitive reps, your body is not ready for contact in three months or two months. It’s not. I would not put those players in harm’s way.

"You talk about student-athlete welfare. No chance — you’re not doing that.”

Meyer has spoke out against the idea of a spring season multiple times, including earlier this week on the Big Ten Network. 

Top pro prospects like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields may not participate, but there would certainly be plenty of interest from college athletes that want to prove themselves. 

Others believe that a three month break would be enough for college athletes to recover and play another full season. Is that safer than playing this fall during a pandemic?

That's the question many people have asked over the past few days. Apparently the Big Ten thinks it is safer. 

Current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day thinks a spring league is do-able, but it would have to start in early 2021. 

“I think we need to try and start in January and play through March," Day said. "Something like an eight-week or nine-week season to create separation between this one and next season. Maybe it allows new guys to come in and essentially play a 2-for-1 in the same calendar year. I think some recruits would be excited about that. I know many of our current players are intrigued by that. But we need to put a plan together quickly, button it up and move forward.”

BetOnline released odds on the possibility of the Big Ten playing any games this spring. Check them out below:

Will the Big Ten play any football games during spring of 2021?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -650 (2/13)

Note: Will any game take place from 3/21/2021 to 6/31/2021?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Plenty of Bengals players could set new team records this season

Plenty of Cincinnati Bengals players could set new team records this season

NicoleZembrodt

by

James Rapien

Watch: Mike Daniels on signing with Bengals, Geno Atkins, his offseason and more

Mike Daniels on signing with Cincinnati Bengals, Geno Atkins, his offseason and more

James Rapien

Report: Bengals WR John Ross leaves training camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Bengals WR John Ross leaves training camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Mike Daniels is refreshed and ready to make the most of his opportunity with the Bengals

Mike Daniels is refreshed and ready to make the most of his opportunity with the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

How Giovani Bernard fits in the Bengals' running back room and why his days in Cincinnati could be numbered

How Giovani Bernard fits in the Cincinnati Bengals' running back room

Russ Heltman

by

James Rapien

Podcast: John Ross lands on reserve/COVID-19 list, Mike Daniels' potential impact and optimism on offense

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross lands on reserve/COVID-19 list and Mike Daniels' potential impact

James Rapien

Adam 'Pacman' Jones burns Joe Haden jerseys that were sent to his house

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones burns Joe Haden jersey in bizarre video

James Rapien

Report: Bengals to sign Mike Daniels to one-year, $2.7 million deal

Cincinnati Bengals to sign Mike Daniels to one-year, $2.7 million deal

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Trae Waynes suffers pectoral injury, could be sidelined for two months

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes suffers pectoral injury, could be sidelined for up to two months

James Rapien

by

Blake Jewell

After learning from J.J. Watt, D.J. Reader ready for increased role with the Bengals

D.J. Reader learned from J.J. Watt, ready for increased role with Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien