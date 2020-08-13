Odds released on possibility of Big Ten playing games this spring

CINCINNATI — The Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to officially postpone fall sports. That means college football won't be played this fall.

They are holding out hope for a potential spring season, but there are plenty of people that question whether that's a realistic possibility.

Former Ohio State head coach and now Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer is one of them.

"When you play a long season and when you get to spring practice,” Meyer said last month. “When you play 2,000 competitive reps, your body is not ready for contact in three months or two months. It’s not. I would not put those players in harm’s way.

"You talk about student-athlete welfare. No chance — you’re not doing that.”

Meyer has spoke out against the idea of a spring season multiple times, including earlier this week on the Big Ten Network.

Top pro prospects like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields may not participate, but there would certainly be plenty of interest from college athletes that want to prove themselves.

Others believe that a three month break would be enough for college athletes to recover and play another full season. Is that safer than playing this fall during a pandemic?

That's the question many people have asked over the past few days. Apparently the Big Ten thinks it is safer.

Current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day thinks a spring league is do-able, but it would have to start in early 2021.

“I think we need to try and start in January and play through March," Day said. "Something like an eight-week or nine-week season to create separation between this one and next season. Maybe it allows new guys to come in and essentially play a 2-for-1 in the same calendar year. I think some recruits would be excited about that. I know many of our current players are intrigued by that. But we need to put a plan together quickly, button it up and move forward.”

BetOnline released odds on the possibility of the Big Ten playing any games this spring. Check them out below:

Will the Big Ten play any football games during spring of 2021?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -650 (2/13)

Note: Will any game take place from 3/21/2021 to 6/31/2021?