BREAKING: Big Ten Cancels Fall Football Season, Will Consider a Spring Season

In a landmark decision that has rocked the entire college sports landscape, the Big Ten Conference university presidents have voted Tuesday to cancel the fall season.

The league cited on-going concerns and a lack of knowing the long-term health risks from the CoVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

The decision effects not only football, but volleyball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and field hockey.

Meanwhile, multiple sources confirmed to Austin Ward of Lettermen Row that the decision to cancel the season was actually made on Sunday night.

The Big Ten is the oldest and wealthiest conference in college athletics, with its roots dating back to 1895. They’ve crowned a champion every season since 1896. Ohio State is the 3-time defending conference champions.

On the canceled season, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said, "The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward. As time progressed ... it became abundantly clear there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

“As a former collegiate athlete whose career in sports was cut short by circumstances beyond my control, I deeply feel the pain, frustration and disappointment that all our players, coaches and staff – and all Buckeye fans – are feeling today,” said Ohio State President-elect Kristina M. Johnson. “I will continue to work closely with Athletics Director Gene Smith, Coach Ryan Day and all coaches and other leaders, to return our student-athletes to competition as soon as possible, while staying safe and healthy.

“We are focused on supporting our student-athletes in every way, ensuring their scholarships are still in place, and looking out for their health and safety and the health and safety of all our students as they continue to pursue their studies in these challenging times,” Johnson said.

“This is an incredibly sad day for our student-athletes, who have worked so hard and been so vigilant fighting against this pandemic to get this close to their season,” Athletics Director Gene Smith said. “My heart aches for them and their families.

“President-elect Johnson and I were totally aligned in our efforts to delay the start of the season rather than postpone. I am so grateful to her for all her efforts in support of our student-athletes and a traditional fall season.

“As an institution and as an athletic department, we have a responsibility first and foremost to care for the health, safety and wellness of our students and staff, and I believe we have done that successfully.”

While its not known how each of the university presidents voted on Tuesday, cleveland.com's Nathan Baird reports that incoming Ohio State president President Kristina M. Johnson would reportedly vote against canceling the season.

Ryan Day later confirmed Ohio State's stance in an interview with ABC6's Clay Hall.

While it seems unlikely that it would happen, the Ohio State Buckeyes are legally allowed to pursue other options this year to play outside the Big Ten. Schools within the league are independent contractors and are not legally bound to only play games within the confines of the conference. Several coaches around the Big Ten (none more so than Nebraska's Scott Frost) have openly said they would consider all options for playing this year, even if the Big Ten does not sponsor a season.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day appeared on ESPN's College Football Live on Monday and expressed a sincere desire not to cancel the season outright.

"We cannot cancel the season right now, we have to at the very least postpone it and allow us a little bit of time to keep reevaluating everything that’s going on," Day said. "If we need to take a deep breath, let’s take a deep breath. But let’s do everything we can. We owe it to these kids to exhaust every single option we possibly can, then we go from there. But doing that right now, to me right now, would be abrupt."

Penn State coach James Franklin also voiced his opinion.

"I implore the Big Ten to consider all possibilities to preserve college football this fall."

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura is reporting that Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors are also scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote on how to proceed this season.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the ACC, SEC and Big-12 are holding course on having a season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as its appropriate.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!