Oddsmakers weigh in on NFL season

CINCINNATI — Will the NFL crown a Super Bowl champion? That's just one of the betting lines that oddsmakers released this week.

The NFL cancelled the preseason, but they're still on track to start the season on time. Veteran players on all 32 teams reported for training camp this week.

BetOnline.ag released odds on the NFL potentially having a shortened season. Fans can also place a wager on the Super Bowl being played on time.

Will NFL shorten their season in 2020?

Yes: EVEN (1/1)

No: -140 (5/7)

Will the Super Bowl take place on February 7th, 2021?

Yes: -200

No: +150

If you're thinking about placing a wager, it's worth a parlay bet on both lines. If the NFL shortens the season, there's a realistic chance it impacts the Super Bowl.

That isn't guaranteed, since the league could shorten the season and still play the Super Bowl on time, but moving games around or delaying the start of the 2020 season would go a long way in making both bets come true.

At the same time, the NFL could stay on schedule, which is exactly what they've done all offseason.

San Francisco 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman doesn't believe the league will stop the season due to COVID-19, even if multiple players test positive for the virus.

The NFL expanded practice squad rosters to 16 players to ensure teams would have enough healthy players to play, even if multiple guys tested positive for COVID-19.

There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding the 2020 NFL season. No one knows what's going to happen, but hopefully they can play a full season and crown a Super Bowl champion on Feb. 7.