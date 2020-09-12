Predictions for all 16 Bengals games this season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals begin the 2020 season on Sunday against the Chargers. I have them finishing 7-9 this year, which would be a five-win improvement from 2019.

Here are my game-by-game picks for the Bengals, which obviously could change throughout the year.

Week 1: Sept. 13 — Los Angeles Chargers - 04:05 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 20-17

Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thu) — at Cleveland Browns - 8:20 (NFL Network) — Loss: 30-20

Week 3: Sept. 27 — at Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 27-13

Week 4: Oct. 4 — Jacksonville Jaguars - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 30-20

Week 5: Oct. 11 — at Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 34-20

Week 6: Oct. 18 — at Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Win: 24-23

Week 7: Oct. 25 — Cleveland Browns - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 27-24

Week 8: Nov. 1 — Tennessee Titans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 27-23

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 — at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Loss: 20-13

Week 11: Nov. 22 — at Washington Redskins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 23-10

Week 12: Nov. 29 — New York Giants - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Win: 30-20

Week 13: Dec. 6 — at Miami Dolphins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 27-20

Week 14: Dec. 13 — Dallas Cowboys - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Loss: 27-21

Week 15: Dec. 21 (Mon) — Pittsburgh Steelers - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) — Loss: 27-26

Week 16: Dec. 27 — at Houston Texans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 31-28

Week 17: Jan. 3 — Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 38-31

Final Record: 7-9

