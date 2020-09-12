SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Predictions for all 16 Bengals games this season

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals begin the 2020 season on Sunday against the Chargers. I have them finishing 7-9 this year, which would be a five-win improvement from 2019. 

Here are my game-by-game picks for the Bengals, which obviously could change throughout the year. 

Week 1: Sept. 13 — Los Angeles Chargers - 04:05 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 20-17 

Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thu) — at Cleveland Browns - 8:20 (NFL Network) — Loss: 30-20 

Week 3: Sept. 27 — at Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 27-13

Week 4: Oct. 4 — Jacksonville Jaguars - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 30-20

Week 5: Oct. 11 — at Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 34-20

Week 6: Oct. 18 — at Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Win: 24-23

Week 7: Oct. 25 — Cleveland Browns - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 27-24

Week 8: Nov. 1 — Tennessee Titans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 27-23

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 — at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Loss: 20-13

Week 11: Nov. 22 — at Washington Redskins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 23-10

Week 12: Nov. 29 — New York Giants - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Win: 30-20

Week 13: Dec. 6 — at Miami Dolphins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Win: 27-20

Week 14: Dec. 13 — Dallas Cowboys - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Loss: 27-21

Week 15: Dec. 21 (Mon) — Pittsburgh Steelers - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) — Loss: 27-26

Week 16: Dec. 27 — at Houston Texans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 31-28

Week 17: Jan. 3 — Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Loss: 38-31

Final Record: 7-9

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Football: Who should you start and sit in the Bengals matchup with the Chargers?

Fantasy Football: Who should you start and sit in the Cincinnati Bengals matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers?

Blake Jewell

by

James Rapien

Bengals activate Bledsoe and Henderson ahead of Sunday's matchup against Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals activate Amani Bledsoe and Trayvon Henderson ahead of Sunday's matchup against Chargers

James Rapien

Baker Mayfield will stand for the national anthem

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will stand for the national anthem

James Rapien

Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook agree to five-year mega extensions

Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook agree to five-year mega extensions with New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings

James Rapien

Four Bengals power brokers in Sunday's matchup with the Chargers

Four Cincinnati Bengals power brokers in Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers

Russ Heltman

Bengals vs Chargers: Previewing key matchups, notable stats and a prediction

Previewing Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers, plus a prediction for Sunday's matchup

James Rapien

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 'hopeful' he can play in Tom Brady's debut

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 'hopeful' he can play in Tom Brady's debut

James Rapien

A complete list of Bengals odds, including AFC North chances and prop bets

A complete list of Cincinnati Bengals odds, including AFC North chances and prop bets

James Rapien

Geno Atkins ruled out, 96 consecutive games streak will end on Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals star Geno Atkins ruled out, 96 consecutive games streak will end on Sunday

James Rapien

Geno Atkins' 96 consecutive games streak will end on Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins' consecutive games streak in jeopardy

James Rapien