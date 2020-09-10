SI.com
Record predictions for the 2020 Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals begin the 2020 season on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Fans all across the country and the world are excited for the return of their favorite sport, but it's hard to imagine anyone being happier than a Bengals fan. 

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow brings hope to a fan base that has dealt with its fair share of struggles. The Bengals have had four straight losing seasons. They haven't won a playoff game since January 6, 1991. 

Many view Burrow as a savior. Someone that can change the direction of the entire franchise. He doesn't view it that way, but fans certainly do. 

“I don’t really think about that stuff," Burrow said on Wednesday. "I let you guys talk about that in the media. Write what you need to write, but I’m going to prepare like I always prepare and practice like I always practice to win games because at the end of the day it doesn’t matter if we don’t win.” 

There's plenty of excitement around Burrow and the rest of the team entering this season. 

The AllBengals staff made record predictions for the 2020 Cincinnati Bengals, which include how they finish in the AFC North and the team MVP. Check it out below. 

Nicole Zembrodt, Contributor

Record Prediction: 7-9

Division Finish: 3rd

Team MVP: Joe Mixon

Andrew Miller, Contributor

Record Prediction: 8-8

Division Finish: 3rd

Team MVP: Joe Mixon

Russ Heltman, Contributor

Record Prediction: 5-11

Division Finish: 4th

Team MVP: Joe Mixon

Blake Jewell, Contributor

Record Prediction: 6-10

Division Finish: 4th

Team MVP: Joe Mixon

James Rapien, Publisher

Record Prediction: 7-9

Division Finish: 3rd

Team MVP: Joe Burrow

