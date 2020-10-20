Report: There Was 'Serious Talk' of a Possible A.J. Green Trade

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green had his best game of the season in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

He finished with eight receptions for 96 yards. Green had multiple catches that extended drives, including a 10-yard reception on 4th-and-9 on the Bengals' final possession.

His eight catches were the most he's had in a game since Week 3 of the 2017 season when he had 10 catches for 111 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Packers.

The Bengals have reportedly had conversations about potentially trading the seven-time Pro Bowler before the Nov. 3 deadline according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

"There was serious talk of a Green trade if the Bengals could find a suitor, although it was going to be difficult to find one for even the prorated portion of Green's $18 million franchise tag."

The Bengals have two more games before the deadline, including a rematch against the Browns. Green had three catches (13 targets) for 29 yards in Week 2 against Cleveland.

If he bounces back and performs at a high level over the next few weeks, then maybe wide receiver-needy contenders like the Packers, Saints, 49ers and others would be willing to part with a third or fourth-round pick for Green.

That's wishful thinking, but there's a scenario where he re-establishes his trade value. If that's the case, the Bengals would have to decide if they want to move him. They could also keep him and try to re-sign him at the end of the season. Green is playing on the franchise tag, which is a one-year, $18 million deal.

"It felt good to feel like my old self again," Green said after Sunday's game. "For me, it's just keep building on that. Like I said, my body feels great. I feel like the old A.J."

