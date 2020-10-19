SI.com
Green Gets Confidence Boost: 'I Feel Like the Old A.J.'

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green had his best game of the season in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts. 

The seven-time Pro Bowler finished with eight receptions for 96 yards. 

"It felt good to feel like my old self again," Green said. "For me, it's just keep building on that. Like I said, my body feels great. I feel like the old A.J."

Green's eight receptions were the most he's had in a game since Week 3 of the 2017 season when he had 10 catches for 111 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Packers. 

Joe Burrow showed trust in Green for the first time this season. The rookie quarterback connected with the 32-year-old on multiple third and fourth down plays that extended drives. 

Green was the Bengals' best player on Sunday according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with an 86.9 overall grade, which was by far his best of the season. 

A.J. (Green) played really, really well," Burrow said. "That was good to see. We need to build on that this week in practice." 

Burrow found Green for a 10-yard gain on 4th-and-9 with 1:48 remaining. That play gave the Bengals a chance to win after blowing a 21-point lead. Green has grown accustomed to making those type of catches in critical moments during his 10 seasons in Cincinnati. 

"I prepare each week, so it’s just another routine catch for me," Green said. "I don’t put too much thought into going out there. I just go out there and try to execute."

One week after being held without a catch and having his effort questioned, Green showed flashes of his old self. 

Only time will tell if he's back, but it's a good start. 

"I still left some plays out there that I should’ve made. The go ball, I felt like I should’ve went up over the top of him and try to get the pass interference instead of trying to late hands it," Green said. "But I felt good. This is probably the best my body has felt. Just getting my confidence back and playing like my old self."

