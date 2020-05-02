AllBengals
Rodney Anderson running, cutting after suffering torn ACL last season

James Rapien

Bengals running back Rodney Anderson's rehab continues. 

The 2019 sixth-round draft pick posted a video of him running and cutting. He suffered a torn right ACL last August in Cincinnati's preseason finale against Indianapolis.

Anderson has recovered from this injury before. He suffered a torn right ACL at Oklahoma during the 2018 season. He only played in two preseason games for the Bengals, but he showed his potential in his debut, finishing with four catches for 51 yards.

Anderson's talent has never been the question. It's his health. If he can stay healthy, then he's talented enough to make the Bengals' 53-man roster. 

He broke his left leg just two games into his freshman season at Oklahoma and missed the entire 2016 campaign due to a fractured vertebrae in his neck. Combine that with two torn ACLs and it's easy to see why the odds are stacked against him. 

Anderson only appeared in 17 games for the Sooners, but put together an impressive sophomore season. He ran for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per rush attempt in 13 games. He also hauled in 17 receptions for 281 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals have seven running backs on their roster. It may be an uphill climb to make the team, but Anderson has the talent to make it happen. He just needs his body to hold up its' end of the bargain. 

