Roster Roundup — A look at the Bengals' post-draft offense

Now that the dust has settled from the 2020 NFL Draft, it's time to revisit the Bengals' roster, which looks much different than it did a few months ago.

Cincinnati signed eight free agents and added seven more players in the draft.

Here's a look at the Bengals' post-draft depth chart:

Quarterback

Joe Burrow

Andy Dalton

Ryan Finley

Jake Dolegala

Projection: Burrow is going be the Week 1 starter, but who will be his backup? There's talk of Dalton's potential return, but it's hard to envision that scenario coming to fruition.

Running Back

Joe Mixon

Giovani Bernard

Trayveon Williams

Rodney Anderson

Jacques Patrick

Devway Whaley (UFA)

Projection: It's should be the 'Joe Show' this season. Mixon has had back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons, but he still hasn't reached his full potential. Look for his receiving skills to be utilized more this year. Bernard is one of the top backup running backs in the league. He's hard working and consistent, which is why he'll still get touches on offense.

Wide Receiver

A.J. Green

Tyler Boyd

John Ross

Tee Higgins

Auden Tate

Alex Erickson

Stanley Morgan

Mike Thomas

Damion Willis

Trenton Irwin

DaMarkus Lodge

Scotty Washington (UFA)

Projection: Green and Ross will likely start on the outside with Boyd in the slot. Higgins will get plenty of playing time even if he doesn't start. The Bengals will try to get Green involved in the slot as well, which will give Tate and Higgins opportunities on the outside.

"It's not a problem to have a lot of weapons," head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "They don’t all need to play 60 plays a game. Sometimes, it’s better when you reduce the amount of the snaps those guys take. Last year, our receivers had to take too many reps, and as the season wears on that affects them. So it’s good to keep adding weapons to the room so that when guys are out there running a route, they’re out there at 100 percent, and they feel fresh and can put their best on the field."

Tight End:

C.J. Uzomah

Drew Sample

Cethan Carter

Mason Schreck

Jordan Franks

Moritz Boehringer

Mitchell Wilcox (UFA)

Projection: Uzomah is reliable and will start, but the Bengals need former second round pick Drew Sample to contribute this season, both as a blocker and in the passing game.

Left Tackle

Jonah Williams

Hakeem Ideniji

Isaiah Prince

Clay Cordasco (UFA)

Left Guard

Michael Jordan

Billy Price

Alex Redmond

Center

Trey Hopkins

Billy Price

Right Guard

Xavier Su'a Filo

O'Shea Dugas

Right Tackle

Bobby Hart

Fred Johnson

Hakeem Adeniji

Josh Knipfel (UFA)

Projection: The Bengals are banking on Williams being a significant upgrade at left tackle. The 2019 first round pick missed all of last season due to a shoulder injury. They also believe Su'a Filo can be an upgrade at guard. The biggest question marks are at right tackle and left guard. Can Jordan develop into a quality player? Will a starting caliber right tackle emerge during the inevitable training camp battle between Hart, Johnson and Adeniji?