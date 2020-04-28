Roster Roundup — A look at the Bengals' post-draft offense
James Rapien
Now that the dust has settled from the 2020 NFL Draft, it's time to revisit the Bengals' roster, which looks much different than it did a few months ago.
Cincinnati signed eight free agents and added seven more players in the draft.
Here's a look at the Bengals' post-draft depth chart:
Quarterback
Joe Burrow
Andy Dalton
Ryan Finley
Jake Dolegala
Projection: Burrow is going be the Week 1 starter, but who will be his backup? There's talk of Dalton's potential return, but it's hard to envision that scenario coming to fruition.
Running Back
Joe Mixon
Giovani Bernard
Trayveon Williams
Rodney Anderson
Jacques Patrick
Projection: It's should be the 'Joe Show' this season. Mixon has had back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons, but he still hasn't reached his full potential. Look for his receiving skills to be utilized more this year. Bernard is one of the top backup running backs in the league. He's hard working and consistent, which is why he'll still get touches on offense.
Wide Receiver
A.J. Green
Tyler Boyd
John Ross
Tee Higgins
Auden Tate
Alex Erickson
Stanley Morgan
Mike Thomas
Damion Willis
Trenton Irwin
DaMarkus Lodge
Projection: Green and Ross will likely start on the outside with Boyd in the slot. Higgins will get plenty of playing time even if he doesn't start. The Bengals will try to get Green involved in the slot as well, which will give Tate and Higgins opportunities on the outside.
"It's not a problem to have a lot of weapons," head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "They don’t all need to play 60 plays a game. Sometimes, it’s better when you reduce the amount of the snaps those guys take. Last year, our receivers had to take too many reps, and as the season wears on that affects them. So it’s good to keep adding weapons to the room so that when guys are out there running a route, they’re out there at 100 percent, and they feel fresh and can put their best on the field."
Tight End:
C.J. Uzomah
Drew Sample
Cethan Carter
Mason Schreck
Jordan Franks
Moritz Boehringer
Projection: Uzomah is reliable and will start, but the Bengals need former second round pick Drew Sample to contribute this season, both as a blocker and in the passing game.
Left Tackle
Jonah Williams
Hakeem Ideniji
Isaiah Prince
Left Guard
Michael Jordan
Billy Price
Alex Redmond
Center
Trey Hopkins
Billy Price
Right Guard
Xavier Su'a Filo
O'Shea Dugas
Right Tackle
Bobby Hart
Fred Johnson
Hakeem Adeniji
Projection: The Bengals are banking on Williams being a significant upgrade at left tackle. The 2019 first round pick missed all of last season due to a shoulder injury. They also believe Su'a Filo can be an upgrade at guard. The biggest question marks are at right tackle and left guard. Can Jordan develop into a quality player? Will a starting caliber right tackle emerge during the inevitable training camp battle between Hart, Johnson and Adeniji?