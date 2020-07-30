Sam Hubbard embracing leadership role for young Bengals

CINCINNATI — Everyone has had to make adjustments over the past few months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is no different.

The 25-year-old knows how hard it is to get acclimated to life in the NFL. The 2020 rookie class didn't have the luxury of OTA's or minicamps. All four preseason games were officially cancelled, which makes a daunting task even more difficult.

He's doing his part to help his young teammates get ready for their first season in the pros.

"I definitely do. I do feel like a veteran," Hubbard told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I'm trying to show that with these rookies, who are in a very awkward and tough situation. Trying to give them some words of wisdom, help their learning curve, bring them along and also just be more of a leader and help take this team where we want to go."

The third-year player out of Ohio State leads the 2018 draft class with 14.5 sacks in his first two seasons.

With D.J. Reader in the mix, Hubbard is hoping to get even more chances to get to the quarterback this season.

"I hope to be a little bit more on the edge this year," Hubbard said. "I'm just really excited overall with the experience and talent we have on the offensive line."

The defensive line is one of the Bengals strongest position groups. Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and Carl Lawson join Reader and Hubbard in the trenches.

The Cincinnati native has spent all offseason training at Black Sheep Performance. Tight end Drew Sample has worked out with Hubbard for months. A bunch of other Bengals have trained at the Blue Ash based fitness center recently, including Joe Burrow, Logan Wilson, Vonn Bell and Reader.

Hubbard is hoping his hard work and leadership pays off in a big way this season.

"I pride myself in my work ethic and I put in a lot of work this offseason," Hubbard said. "I really wanna put it on display. That's why I'm so hopeful and really hoping that this season is able to go through smoothly. I know we got a lot of other guys that are very self motivated and feel the same way."

Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Hubbard below.