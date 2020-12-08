Bengals Safety Shawn Williams Suspended One Game for Stepping on Dolphins Lineman

NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Safety Shawn Williams Suspended One Game for Stepping on Dolphins Player

Shawn Williams will miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys
CINCINNATI — The NFL suspended Bengals safety Shawn Williams for one game without play after the veteran stepped on Dolphins offensive lineman Solomon Kindley during Sunday's game. 

The act occurred in the second quarter of Cincinnati's 19-7 loss to Miami. 

Williams has three to appeal the suspension. Appeals are heard by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash. The hearing officers are hired by the NFL and the NFLPA to decide the appeals for on-field discipline. 

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8, which prohibits unnecessary roughness and Rule 12, Section 3, which prohibits unsportsmanlike conduct.

Williams' playing time has dropped significantly this season. He's only been on the field for 73 (9%) of the Bengals' defensive snaps. He has 11 tackles and one pass defensed in 10 games. 

When the Bengals signed Vonn Bell this offseason, there was some speculation that they were going to use three safeties, but that hasn't been the case. Williams has taken a backseat to Bell and Jessie Bates. 

The Bengals selected Williams in the third-round (84th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He's played in 116 regular season games and has made 61 starts over that span. 

His suspension isn't related to the brawl that took place in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Multiple players and coaches are expected to be fined for their actions related to that altercation.

No other suspensions will be issued by the league according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) leaves the field after being ejected from the game against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
