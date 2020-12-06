NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Watch: Brawl Breaks Out Between Bengals-Dolphins

There was a brawl in the fourth quarter on Sunday
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — A brawl broke out between the Bengals and Dolphins in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game in Miami. 

Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas hit Dolphins punt returner Jakeem Grant before he could field the punt. 

Miami thought the hit was dirty and their bench emptied. 

Shawn Williams, DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected from the game. 

Watch footage of the brawl below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball between Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) and middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Dolphins' Dominant Second Half Propels Them to 19-7 Win Over Bengals

Screen Shot 2020-12-06 at 3.45.59 PM
Gameday

Jonah Williams Carted Off With Right Knee Injury

Screen Shot 2020-12-06 at 3.49.45 PM
Gameday

Watch: Brawl Breaks Out Between Bengals-Dolphins

Screen Shot 2020-12-06 at 2.55.45 PM
Gameday

Watch: Tyler Boyd and Xavien Howard Ejected After Sideline Scuffle

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (17) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) on the punt return during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Hanging Tough, Lead Dolphins 7-6

Screen Shot 2020-12-06 at 1.43.33 PM
Gameday

Watch: Tyler Boyd Gives Bengals Lead With 72-Yard Touchdown Reception

© Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday's Game Against Dolphins

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe (91) walks off the field after the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Place Amani Bledsoe on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles away from Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium December 1, 2019. Rams Vs Cardinals
Gameday

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 13 Picks For Every NFL Game