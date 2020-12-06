Watch: Brawl Breaks Out Between Bengals-Dolphins

There was a brawl in the fourth quarter on Sunday

CINCINNATI — A brawl broke out between the Bengals and Dolphins in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game in Miami.

Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas hit Dolphins punt returner Jakeem Grant before he could field the punt.

Miami thought the hit was dirty and their bench emptied.

Shawn Williams, DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected from the game.

Watch footage of the brawl below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!