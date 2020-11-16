CINCINNATI — The Steelers crushed the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh never trailed in their 36-10 win over Cincinnati.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow finished 21-of-40 for 213 yards and one touchdown.

The 23-year-old rolled his ankle at the end of the first half when Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree pushed him when he was out of bounds.

The 23-year-old never left the game, but he only completed 5-of-15 passes in the second half. Despite a dip in performance, he didn't blame his struggles the push from Dupree.

"I just rolled my ankle," Burrow said afterwards. "It wasn't a hit or anything. He (Dupree) might have pushed me a little, but it wasn't a hit. He gave me a little extra boost and I ended up rolling my ankle on the sideline."

The Steelers linebacker wasn't finished. Dupree posted a picture on his Instagram of him hitting Burrow with the caption "I heart you."

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson took it a step farther by commenting "That boy trash lmao."

Nelson was referring to Burrow, who had one of his worst games as a pro. The Steelers cornerback had two tackles in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Nelson was a third-round (98th overall) draft pick by the Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City before signing with Pittsburgh in free agency prior to last season.

The Steelers have dominated the Bengals in recent years, winning 11 straight matchups in this series.

Burrow would probably laugh off the trash talk. He's still confident following the Bengals' loss on Sunday.

"I think we're in that game if I don't suck in the second half and I'm not going to suck a lot," Burrow said. "I'm not too down in the dumps because I know I'm not going to play like that very often. I might play like that hopefully never again but maybe once a year."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!