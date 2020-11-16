SI.com
Bengals Wide Receiver A.J. Green Joins Cam Newton on Unfortunate List

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green's struggles are well documented. The 32-year-old wide receiver hasn't looked like himself this season. 

He was held without a catch on Sunday for the second time this season. 

The seven-time Pro Bowler was one of five players that former NFL agent Joel Corry highlighted for CBS Sports. Green is one of five veterans that haven't helped their value in free agency this season, despite being in the final year of their contract.

"Green playing on a $17.971 million franchise tag this season made the most sense for the Bengals given his injury history. He didn't play at all last season because of an ankle injury suffered in training camp that required surgery," Corry wrote. "Green, who is 32, also missed six games in 2016 because of a hamstring tear and was limited to nine games in 2018 due to a toe injury also requiring surgery. A rapport between Green and 2020 number one overall pick Joe Burrow has been slow to develop. At the halfway mark of the season, Green is on pace for the worst season of his 10-year career. He has 31 catches for 316 yards with zero touchdowns. Green has started flashing the form that's made him a seven-time Pro Bowler more recently. Doing so consistently for the remainder of the season could put Green in line for one last big payday with another team as a free agent.

Cam Newton, Jadeveon Clowney, T.Y. Hilton and Mitchell Trubisky were the other four players on the list. 

Green was hoping to land one more big contract this offseason. Instead, he's still looking for his first touchdown and hasn't topped the 100-yard mark this season. 

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have both passed Green on the Bengals' depth chart.

Health was an issue for Green coming into the season, but he's been able to stay healthy. Unfortunately for him and the Bengals, he hasn't produced like his old self. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

