SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Report: Bengals One of Many Teams Interested in DeAndre Baker

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have expressed interest in free agent cornerback DeAndre Baker according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. 

They aren't alone. 

The Cowboys, 49ers, Jaguars, Cowboys and Chiefs are also interested in the 23-year-old. 

Baker's story is a complicated one. 

The Giants drafted him in the first-round (30th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 15 games for New York last season. 

They released him in September following an offseason filled with legal trouble. 

Those issues came to an end on Monday when the Broward State Attorney's Office dropped all changers against Baker. 

He was being prosecuted on four counts of robbery with a firearm in May. He faced a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

“I can be a great guy in any locker room they put me in,” Baker told the New York Daily News. “I never had a record in my life. I was never in any trouble in my life and still to this day I haven’t been in any trouble, up until this event. I don’t think I’m a risk to any team. I feel like I’m a benefit to any team right now.”

Baker will have to show NFL teams that an issue like this won't happen again, even though the charges were dropped. 

The Bengals could use help at corner. Baker played 971 defensive snaps for the Giants last season. He had 61 tackles, eight passes defensed and gave up six touchdowns. 

The Bengals have been active in free agency recently. They signed seven unrestricted free agents during the offseason. They've also added veterans like Mike Daniels and Takk McKinley. 

Could a cornerback just 19 months removed from being the 30th overall pick be next?

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

Four Thoughts on the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Steelers Cornerback Rips Joe Burrow Following Win Over Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers Cornerback Steven Nelson Rips Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Report: Drew Brees Dealing With Multiple Rib Fractures and a Collapsed Lung

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees Suffered Multiple Rib Fractures and a Collapsed Lung

James Rapien

Bengals Wide Receiver A.J. Green Joins Cam Newton on Unfortunate List

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver A.J. Green Joins New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Unfortunate List

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor on Moving Past Sunday's Loss, Plus A Takk McKinley Update and Thoughts on Joe Burrow

Zac Taylor on Moving Past Sunday's Cincinnati Bengals Loss, Plus A Takk McKinley Update and Thoughts on Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Podcast: Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Future and What It Means for the Coaching Staff

Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Future and What It Means for the Coaching Staff

James Rapien

A Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

A Snap Count Breakdown From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor Reacts to the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

Watch: Zac Taylor on the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Zac Taylor Explains Why He Kept Joe Burrow in the Game During Bengals' Blowout Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Explains Why He Kept Joe Burrow in the Game During Cincinnati Bengals' Blowout Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' Loss to the Steelers, Zac Taylor After the Bye, Joe Burrow's Struggles and More

The Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Zac Taylor After the Bye and Joe Burrow's Struggles

James Rapien