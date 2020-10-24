SI.com
Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For Carlos Dunlap

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Carlos Dunlap continues to voice his displeasure about the way he's being used by the Bengals. 

The two-time Pro Bowler posted a depth chart on Instagram Saturday, which is just the latest example of him complaining about his role. 

"Bengals depth chart update: 'Stand Down And Stand By' is what this tells me," Dunlap wrote on Instagram. "Zac/Lou they got an experiment, but I don't got time for this."

Carlos Dunlap depth

Dunlap wants out and the Bengals will certainly listen to trade offers for the disgruntled pass rusher ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline. 

Dunlap would cost about $4.1 million for the remainder of the season if a team acquires him before the deadline.

The Bengals would have $2.25 million in dead money over the next two seasons (2020-21) if they trade him.

There is a market for the disgruntled veteran. Here are three teams that should consider trading for Dunlap. 

Seattle Seahawks

This could be a perfect fit for Dunlap and the Seahawks. They have the quarterback, they have the coach and the offense, but they need another edge rusher that can put pressure on opposing signal-callers. Seattle has nine sacks this season, which is 23rd in the NFL. 

Dunlap is a low-cost option that is still capable of getting the job done. He was the Bengals' best defensive player last season. He's inconsistent, but he could be the missing piece for the Seahawks, who are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. 

Las Vegas Raiders

How does reuniting with Raiders defense coordinator Paul Guenther sound? They expect to make a playoff run this season. They beat the Chiefs a few weeks ago and feel good about their chances. 

Unfortunately for Vegas, they're even worse than Seattle at getting to the quarterback. The Raiders have seven sacks this season, which is tied for 28th in the NFL. Dunlap obviously worked with Guenther in Cincinnati. The Raiders have added plenty of former Bengals players over the past year and a half, including Vontaze Burfict, Preston Brown and Jeremy Hill. 

Trading for Dunlap will certainly be on the table for Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock and the Raiders. 

Buffalo Bills

The Bills has realistic aspirations to win the AFC East. They have the talent to get it done, but that doesn't mean they should stop adding to their team. 

They have a good, but not great defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in sacks. They kicked the tires on Le'Veon Bell before he signed with the Chiefs. They're clearly open to adding to their team in hopes of making a playoff run. 

A team that could be matched up against the Chiefs, Ravens and Titans in the postseason needs to be able to get after the quarterback. Dunlap would give Buffalo another quality pass rusher to deploy against some of the top offenses in the NFL.

Wild Card: Minnesota Vikings

If Mike Zimmer and the Vikings somehow beat the Packers in Week 8, then maybe they'll be willing to send a late-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for Dunlap. They aren't in the playoff hunt at the moment, but stranger things have happened and they clearly need another pass rusher.

Comments

