NFL News: Three Teams Claimed WR Dante Pettis

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The San Francisco 49ers waived wide receiver Dante Pettis on Tuesday following the NFL trade deadline. 

The third-year wide receiver was no longer a part of their offensive game plan. The 49ers tried to trade him, but didn't find any takers. 

Pettis was ultimately claimed by the New York Giants, who strangely enough, already have two premier slot wide receivers in Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate. 

They weren't the only team that went after the former second-round pick. Pettis was also claimed by the Patriots (2-5) and the Browns (5-3) according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Giants had a worse record (1-7), so they were able to land Pettis. 

He has 38 career receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. He posted most of those numbers in his rookie season.

There was some discussion about the Bengals potentially trading John Ross for Pettis, but the deal never came to fruition. 

The Browns were in need of another wide receiver following Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending knee injury. They didn't make a move at the deadline. Adding Pettis would've been a nice consolation prize. 

The same goes for the Patriots. They're in desperate need of another wide receiver. They traded for Isaiah Ford, but Pettis could've contributed in the slot with Julian Edelman out or on special teams.

He had 163 receptions for 2,256 yards and 24 touchdowns in four seasons at Washington. Pettis returned nine punts for touchdowns in college, averaging 14.2 yards per return. He's only returned 11 punts total in the NFL. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

