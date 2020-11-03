SI.com
Report: Patriots Trading for Dolphins Wide Receiver Isaiah Ford

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The New England Patriots are adding a pass catcher to their offense after weeks of speculation.

The Dolphins are sending wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the Patriots according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Miami will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick in return according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Ford, 24, was a seventh-round pick (237th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has 18 receptions for 184 yards this season. 

This is a rare intra-division trade between two teams in the AFC East. The Patriots got an up close and personal look at Ford in their Week 1 win over the Dolphins. He had two receptions for 13 yards in that game. 

Ford's best performance of the season came a week later against the Bills. He finished with seven receptions (nine targets) for 76 yards. 

READ MORE: Bengals Should Shop A.J. Green Ahead of Trade Deadline

READ MORE: Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For John Ross

READ MORE: The Bengals Should Be Buyers at the Trade Deadline

The Patriots are 2-5 on the season. They desperately need help at wide receiver. Julian Edelman is on injured reserve with a knee injury. 

Ford should get instant playing time alongside former first-round pick N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. 

The Patriots appeared to be a good fit for Bengals wide receiver John Ross, who requested a trade last month, but it sounds like the fourth-year pro could stay in Cincinnati for the remainder of the season. 

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. 

For more on the Bengals, including the NFL trade deadline, go here!

