Report: Patriots Trading for Dolphins Wide Receiver Isaiah Ford

CINCINNATI — The New England Patriots are adding a pass catcher to their offense after weeks of speculation.

The Dolphins are sending wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the Patriots according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick in return according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Ford, 24, was a seventh-round pick (237th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has 18 receptions for 184 yards this season.

This is a rare intra-division trade between two teams in the AFC East. The Patriots got an up close and personal look at Ford in their Week 1 win over the Dolphins. He had two receptions for 13 yards in that game.

Ford's best performance of the season came a week later against the Bills. He finished with seven receptions (nine targets) for 76 yards.

The Patriots are 2-5 on the season. They desperately need help at wide receiver. Julian Edelman is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Ford should get instant playing time alongside former first-round pick N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

The Patriots appeared to be a good fit for Bengals wide receiver John Ross, who requested a trade last month, but it sounds like the fourth-year pro could stay in Cincinnati for the remainder of the season.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

