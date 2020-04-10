AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Tua Tagovailoa holds virtual pro day, sends video to all 32 NFL teams

James Rapien

Tua Tagovailoa held a virtual pro day on Thursday in Nashville and sent the video to all 32 NFL teams after rumors began to swirl about his falling draft stock. 

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer conducted the 72-throw workout. 

If teams like the Dolphins and Chargers are comfortable with what they saw on tape, then they could stand pat and not try to trade up for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

There has been plenty of speculation about Miami wanting to trade up with Cincinnati to get LSU star Joe Burrow. The Bengals have no plans to trade the top pick and are expected to draft the Heisman Trophy winner. 

Tagovailoa's workout could put an end to the speculation or it could help fuel it and lead to an even bigger market for Burrow and the top pick.

Tua would arguably be the best prospect in the 2020 draft class, but a devastating hip injury combined with Burrow's stellar play, derailed his chances of being the No. 1 pick.  

Tua's dislocated his hip in November. He underwent surgery and he's on track to make a full recovery, but his draft stock took a hit. Would the Bengals be torn between Tagovailoa and Burrow if both quarterbacks were healthy? 

Here are some clips of the virtual pro day, courtesy of ESPN's Chris Mortensen:

Tagovailoa is expected to be a top-10 pick, despite the hip injury. Sending this video to all 32 NFL teams can only help his cause. 

In less than two weeks, we'll get answers to all of our draft questions.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Bengals draft Zack Baun in the second round?

Is Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun a good fit with the Bengals? He could be available in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft

James Rapien

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is "fully healthy" after missing all of last season

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is "fully healthy" after missing all of last season

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Podcast: Joe Burrow's value, A.J. Green's health and a Joe Mixon extension?

James Rapien joined Tony Pike on ESPN 1530 to discuss the Bengals' plans in the draft, their offseason moves, A.J. Green's health, a potential extension for Joe Mixon and more

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Urban Meyer praises Joe Burrow: He's a "competitive maniac"

Urban Meyer praises Joe Burrow, says he's a no brainer pick for NFL teams

James Rapien

Joe Burrow on having NFL success: "I feel like I've won everywhere I've ever been and that if anybody can do it, I can do it"

Joe Burrow is confident his historical collegiate season will translate to the NFL

James Rapien

The Bengals are optimistic about offensive line, believe issues can be fixed with current roster and draft additions

The Bengals are optimistic about offensive line, believe issues can be fixed with current roster and draft additions

James Rapien

Column: The Bengals should be open to trading Joe Burrow, asking price for top pick should be sky-high

The Bengals should be open to trading Joe Burrow, asking price for the top pick in the NFL Draft should be sky-high

James Rapien

by

Rufuss

Zac Taylor: Bengals always planned on being aggressive in free agency

Zac Taylor says the Cincinnati Bengals always planned on being aggressive in free agency

James Rapien

Zac Taylor on Bengals' free agent moves: "A better team on paper doesn’t mean jack"

Zac Taylor on the Bengals' free agent moves: "A better team on paper doesn’t mean jack right now"

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Rex Ryan: The Bengals are "absolutely out of their minds if they trade that pick"

Rex Ryan believes the Bengals should keep the No.1 pick in the NFL Draft and select LSU's Joe Burrow

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55