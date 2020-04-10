Tua Tagovailoa holds virtual pro day, sends video to all 32 NFL teams

Tua Tagovailoa held a virtual pro day on Thursday in Nashville and sent the video to all 32 NFL teams after rumors began to swirl about his falling draft stock.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer conducted the 72-throw workout.

If teams like the Dolphins and Chargers are comfortable with what they saw on tape, then they could stand pat and not try to trade up for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There has been plenty of speculation about Miami wanting to trade up with Cincinnati to get LSU star Joe Burrow. The Bengals have no plans to trade the top pick and are expected to draft the Heisman Trophy winner.

Tagovailoa's workout could put an end to the speculation or it could help fuel it and lead to an even bigger market for Burrow and the top pick.

Tua would arguably be the best prospect in the 2020 draft class, but a devastating hip injury combined with Burrow's stellar play, derailed his chances of being the No. 1 pick.

Tua's dislocated his hip in November. He underwent surgery and he's on track to make a full recovery, but his draft stock took a hit. Would the Bengals be torn between Tagovailoa and Burrow if both quarterbacks were healthy?

Here are some clips of the virtual pro day, courtesy of ESPN's Chris Mortensen:

Tagovailoa is expected to be a top-10 pick, despite the hip injury. Sending this video to all 32 NFL teams can only help his cause.

In less than two weeks, we'll get answers to all of our draft questions.