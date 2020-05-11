AllBengals
Tua Tagovailoa leads Joe Burrow, Tom Brady and the rest of the NFL in jersey sales

James Rapien

Tua Tagovailoa may have been the fifth player taken in last month's NFL Draft, but his jersey is number one. 

Dolphins fans believe in the former Alabama star. 

Tagovailoa’s aqua men’s jersey has been the No. 1 seller on NFLShop.com since the draft. His white jersey is No. 2.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has the second-highest jersey sales among rookies. His black jersey is No. 8, his orange jersey is 11th and his white jersey is 15th. 

The Bengals play the Dolphins in Miami this season. The matchup in Week 13 could put Tagovailoa and Burrow on the same field for the first time since Nov. 9 of last year when LSU beat Alabama 46-41 in Tuscaloosa. 

The fact that Burrow has three jerseys in the top 15 shows how much he means to the organization. Chad Johnson made the Bengals cool again, but he's been retired for some time. 

Burrow, an Ohio-native, can take Cincinnati to even greater heights.

Future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady has the third, fourth, fifth and sixth-highest selling jerseys. The 42-year-old signed with the Buccaneers this offseason. 

Tight end Rob Gronkowski joined Brady in Tampa Bay last month. Gronkowski's pewter jersey ranks seventh, while his red jersey is ninth. 

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert‘s powder blue jersey is 12th. Los Angeles drafted Herbert with the sixth pick in the draft. 

Cowboys rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb ranks 14th with his blue jersey. It's the highest-selling non quarterback jersey among rookies. 

The former Oklahoma star will wear No. 88 in Dallas. A number that was previously worn by Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant with the Cowboys.  

