Tyler Boyd says Joe Mixon 'absolutely' wants to be in Cincinnati long-term

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to sign Joe Mixon to an extension before the season starts.



The fourth-year running back has yet to address the media since training camp began, but wide receiver Tyler Boyd says Mixon wants to be in Cincinnati long-term.

"Absolutely. I think he loves to be here and he loves the guys here and his voice is heard," Boyd said. "He's a leader. It's a lot different going to another team and resurface yourselve in an environment. He's legit. I think he's strictly with wanting to stay, but we just have to figure out a deal for him that he likes."



Boyd has served as the ultimate hype man for his teammates this offseason. He's defended multiple teammates on social media. He was shocked that Mixon didn't make the NFL's top 100 list.

"He’s an overall back. He’s an every-down back," Boyd said. "He can pass protect, he can catch out the backfield, he can make you miss. His yards after contact is I think No. 2 in the league. He makes things out of nothing most of the time. It’s hard to say because I play with him each and every day, I see it. I’m like, how does nobody else see it on Sundays?"

Both Boyd and Mixon have carried the Bengals' offense in recent seasons. They've had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The 25-year-old wide receiver is looking forward to having A.J. Green, John Ross and the rest of the Bengals' weapons on the field together this season.

"Just having A.J. (Green) back powers our offense so much more," Boyd said. "If we can just keep John healthy. He’s unguardable. Nobody can run with him. We’ve got young Tee Higgins coming in. Another bigger guy like (Auden) Tate. They’re kind of similar. There are just so many pieces we’re finally putting together that we didn’t have in place last year. Now that we have everybody rolling, guys don’t have to overthink it or be confused about what their role is and where they’re playing at. With all the pieces in place, the sky’s the limit."

