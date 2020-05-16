Urban Meyer thinks Joe Burrow can become one of the greats, but the Bengals have to do their part

The Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They hope he can help turn around a franchise that has had four straight losing seasons.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner had arguably the best season in college football history in 2019. He led LSU to a 15-0 record and their first National Championship in more than a decade.

Despite all of his success, Urban Meyer says it's up to the Bengals to put Burrow in a position to succeed.

"He's at the Cincinnati Bengals now and they were 2-14 last year," Meyer said on the Move the Sticks podcast. "I'm a Bengals fan. I'm from there. Do you want to know how Joe Burrow's going to become great? Surround him with a great culture, with great leadership and some great players. He'll be great. If not, he won't"

Meyer coached Burrow at Ohio State. He transferred to LSU after Meyer named Dwayne Haskins the starting quarterback in 2018.

Meyer believes in Burrow, even though he didn't start for the Buckeyes. He loves his competitiveness and even gave some details into his recruitment.

"We (Ohio State) took him because of basketball," Meyer said. "He was a maniac competitor. Tough as nails. Under recruiting and we said 'let's take him.'"

It's up to the Bengals to put talent around Burrow. That's why their offseason moves were so important. They remade their defense, added pieces on the offensive line, although there are still plenty of unknowns up front and drafted Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second-round.

Their aggressive approach has to continue moving forward. That's the key to transforming themselves into a contender.

They should be going after former Saints offensive lineman Larry Warford, who is still a free agent after being cut last week.

It's hard to fill every hole on a team that went 2-14 last season. The Bengals have done a good job so far, but that has to continue if they want Burrow to reach his full potential and be the 'savior' that some believe he can become.