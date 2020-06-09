Willie Anderson says Bengals need to 'stand up and celebrate' past stars

The Bengals community was shocked by the sudden death of legend Ken Riley.

The 72-year-old suffered a heart attack at his home in Bartow, Florida on Sunday morning.

Riley was one of the best players in franchise history. He's fifth in NFL history with 65 interceptions. He should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — unfortunately he never got to wear that gold jacket.

Plenty of former Bengals have praised Riley's character and the type of man he was — both on and off the field.

Willie Anderson wishes Riley contributions would've been honored by the franchise more than they were when he was alive.

"Sadly being quiet and humble don’t work sometimes," Anderson tweeted. "I may get in trouble for saying this and not invited back but man [the] Bengals have to stand up and celebrate their past stars. It was one thing Ken Riley told me he prayed for."

The Bengals brought Riley and other Bengals legends back in 2017 for the 50th anniversary celebration. Anderson believes it should've been a much more regular occurrence.

"I’m filled with Sorrow," Anderson said. "For 1 thing Cuz I only got to meet a man like Ken Riley 1 Time! Cuz we don’t do events bringing our Legend back and honor them.

"Man this hurts my heart at 44 years old. I’ll be 45 next month on the 11th. To know that a man that so many Bengals players, coaches, media members and management say was a great man and fantastic player. [He] never got to see any nation wide [acknowledgement] or Cincinnati appreciate is his work."

Anderson has a point. The Bengals don't have a Ring of Honor. They don't have a museum to celebrate their past.

Whether or not that hurts Riley's Hall of Fame candidacy can be debated, but fans and former players would love to honor Bengals greats.

Anderson pleaded with owner Mike Brown to make a change.

"According to Chick Ludwig 53 Bengals have passed away! Mr. Brown, Please before you leave us. We want this to be a part of your Legacy with us!" Anderson tweeted. "We all know U value History and I know about the things you’ve done for your players behind the scene who needed help! This would be huge!"

I stated my case for a Bengals Ring of Honor and museum. It needs to happen. Not just for fans, but for the former players that have done so much for the franchise and the community.